Scientists discover why some babies learn to walk later than others

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A child’s first steps are a momentous occasion, but the age at which this milestone is reached could be determined by genetics, a new study suggests.

Scientists analysed the genetic information of more than 70,000 babies and identified 11 genetic markers that influence when youngsters take their first steps.

In findings published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, the team, from the universities of Surrey and Essex, suggested that genetics accounts for about a quarter of the differences in when children begin to walk.

Professor Angelica Ronald, senior researcher on the study from the University of Surrey, said that “most babies take their first step sometime between ages eight months and 24 months, so it is a wide window in which this exciting milestone happens.

“It is a big moment for both parents and baby; it symbolises a new phase in a child’s life.

“We hope these new genetic findings can advance fundamental understanding about the causes of walking and be used to better support children with motor disorders and learning disabilities.

“While parents should still see their GP if they are concerned, a slightly later start is not always a sign of problems.

“There is a lot of variety in when children take their first step on their own.”

open image in gallery Scientists analysed the genetic information of more than 70,000 babies ( Getty/iStock )

Dr Anna Gui, who worked on the study, added that, until now, “we didn’t understand what causes the wide differences between children in when they take their first step”.

“Parents might often worry that walking early or late is a bad sign or that they have done something wrong.

“We see that genetics play a considerable role in influencing the timing of this milestone.”

The study found that those genes influencing when children take their first steps are partly the same genetic factors that influence brain development.

There is also a relationship between the later onset of walking and genes that are involved in higher educational attainment.

Walking later, but within the typical range, was further linked genetically with less chance of developing ADHD, the research suggested.