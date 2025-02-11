Signs your cortisol levels are out of control – and what to do about it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the modern world, stress is increasingly becoming a typical part of day-to-day life. With the cost-of-living crisis, work pressure, parenting – the list goes on – being in a constant state of high stress is a default setting for some people.

Cortisol, widely known as the ‘stress hormone’ has been a common topic as people’s stress levels increase.

Search engine Google has reported that there was a 557% increase in searches for ‘What supplements lower cortisol?’ between 2023 and 2024.

Cortisol is produced and released through your adrenal glands. It plays a part in the regulation of your body’s stress response and helps to control your sleep-wake cycle, among several other roles.

Jane Ollis, medical biochemist and founder of neurotech company MindSpire says that cortisol isn’t a ‘bad’ hormone, however.

“We need cortisol to perform and it’s natural to have it, particularly in the mornings,” she says. “It becomes bad when we keep triggering the release of it during the day and our body loses its sensitivity to it – which is when chronic health conditions can occur.”

But how do we know if our cortisol levels are out of whack?

The signs

Irregular sleep patterns

“The first symptom is often irregularities in our sleep,” says Ollis.

“An inability to get to sleep or stay asleep – therefore leaving us feeling fatigued is a huge indicator for some people that their cortisol is out of balance.”

Weight gain

Many people have experienced ‘stress eating’ or ‘comfort eating’.

A 2001 study comprising 59 healthy women found an association between elevated cortisol levels and an increase in appetite.

“Higher cortisol levels can increase our appetite, potentially leading to weight gain,” says Chloe Brotheridge, hypnotherapist and author of The Anxiety Solution.

Anxiety, irritability, or mood swings

“If you begin to notice you’re feeling stressed or irritated in situations you usually wouldn’t feel this in, it may also be an indicator that your cortisol levels are a little haywire,” says Ollis.

“Perhaps you’re losing your sense of humour or finding things psychologically harder to deal with than usual also.”

Brotheridge adds: “High stress levels can worsen mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.”

Digestive issues

“Whenever we’re chronically stressed, blood flow is diverted away from digestion, leading to gut imbalances, bloating or worsening symptoms of conditions like IBS,” says Brotheridge.

Ollis adds that stress can lead to issues such as tummy aches.

How to combat it

Prioritise sleep

Although doom-scrolling at night time can be tempting at the time, Brotheridge says to avoid screens before bed.

“Aim to go to bed at the same time every night, avoid phones and heavy meals in the two hours before bed, and create a calming nighttime routine to support deeper, more restful sleep,” she says.

Practice deep breathing and mindfulness

Ollis recommends learning how to use your breath to reduce stress.

“Breathwork can regulate your stress response and there is clinical evidence showing how powerful it is to use your body to calm down the mind,” she says.

“You can use a breathing pattern of four breaths out on your exhale and do this for at least five minutes. It’s a simple technique that anyone can do, anywhere.”

Get outside as soon as you wake up

“The first thing you should do when you wake up is go straight outside,” says Ollis.

“It’s really important to get sunlight into the back of your eye and it helps regulate your circadian rhythms which will help your cortisol levels over the whole day.”

Move your body

According to research from ACSM’s Health and Fitness Journal, as little as 20 to 30 minutes of cardio can help you feel less stressed.

“Never underestimate the power of movement,” says Ollis. “Our bodies are designed to move and are much happier when they do so. Even if you don’t want to go to the gym, you get out and move around someway.”

Eat a balanced diet

“When we consume sugary or processed foods, our blood sugar rapidly spikes, followed by a sharp crash,” says Brotheridge.

“In response, the body releases cortisol to stabilise blood sugar levels. Aim to focus on whole foods, protein, healthy fats, and fibre to stabilise blood sugar levels.”

Set boundaries and reduce stressors

Many of us are terrible at saying no and switching off.

“If you’re overwhelmed, think about the ‘three D’s’. What can you delete (ie, say no to), delegate or defer?” Brotheridge advises.

“Have a plan for switching off from work or social media. Will you put your laptop in a drawer at 6pm, turn off social media notifications or delete your work email app from your phone?”