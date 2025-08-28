The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Woman forced to become vegan after developing life-threatening allergy overnight
Daisy Holstine received an alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) diagnosis after being bitten by a tick
A mom-of-two has spoken out after she seemingly developed an allergy overnight, rendering her unable to eat meat.
Daisy Holstine of Mountain Home, Arkansas, was forced to adopt a vegan lifestyle after receiving an alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) diagnosis, a potentially life-threatening condition believed to be caused by a lone star tick bite. Scientists think that the sugar molecule certain tick species carry, called alpha-gal, gets into people’s bodies, can disrupt their immune systems, and lead to a possibly deadly allergic reaction.
That was certainly the case for Holstine, 36, who told the New York Post she was “waking up with my eyes swollen shut.”
“The hives were all over my body, even on my scalp, my hands, the bottoms of my feet.”
Holstine was skeptical when a doctor suggested testing for AGS and instead opted to see a dermatologist. But months went by with no relief.
Frustrated, Holstine asked ChatGPT for advice. After the AI app suggested an elimination diet, Holstine cut out meat and gluten. Interestingly, her hives disappeared. Upon reintroducing meat, though, they returned. She then received a diagnosis of AGS.
“I could have cried getting that diagnosis,” Holstine said. “We finally figured out what the heck was going on with me.”
While Holstine’s ordeal was frightening, what’s even more alarming is the fact that the allergy can develop months after the tick bite. She didn’t recall having received one, nor did she spot the signature bullseye rash that typically accompanies a bite.
The alpha-gal sugar molecule exists in the tissues of most mammals, including cows, pigs, deer and rabbits, but it’s absent in humans. When a big dose of alpha-gal gets into your bloodstream through a tick bite, it can send your immune system into overdrive to generate antibodies. In later exposure to foods containing alpha-gal, your immune system might then launch an inappropriate allergic response.
Often, this allergy is triggered by eating red meat. But it can also be set off by exposure to a range of other animal-based products, including dairy products, gelatin, medications and even some personal care items. The drug heparin, used to prevent blood clotting during surgery, is extracted from pig intestines, and its use has triggered a dangerous reaction in some people with alpha-gal syndrome.
Knowing this, Holstine eliminated animal products not only from her diet, but also from other daily use items like toothpaste and cosmetics.
While it’s possible to get over the allergy through diet modification to avoid triggering another reaction for a few years — and also avoid more tick bites — there remains no cure for AGS.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments