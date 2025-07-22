Five simple questions that could reveal how well you’re ageing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Most of us want to enjoy later life feeling strong, connected, and mentally sharp. But how often do we stop to think about whether the things we’re doing right now are helping us get there?

A new quiz – which we have developed as part of the Take Five to Age Well project, a free, expert-led, month-long challenge from The Open University and Age UK – makes it easier, and more empowering, to ask that question, reflect and take action.

Healthy ageing doesn’t depend on just one thing. Research shows that our long-term wellbeing is shaped by a mix of physical, mental and social factors. That’s why experts, including us, have identified five key areas – known as the Five Pillars for Ageing Well – that form a strong foundation for staying well and thriving in later life:

1. Are you eating well?

Are you getting enough fruit and vegetables, limiting ultra-processed foods and meeting your body’s changing nutritional needs?

Diets like the Mediterranean plan are linked with a lower risk of dementia and other chronic conditions.

open image in gallery The Mediterranean diet ( Alamy/PA )

Malnutrition is a serious concern in older age, especially when it comes to maintaining strong muscles and bones.

2. Are you staying hydrated?

Are you drinking enough water to support both your brain and body? Dehydration can creep up easily and affect cognitive function, mood and energy.

Cutting down on sugary drinks can help you to maintain a healthy weight and staying within recommended alcohol limits can also help lower your risk of conditions like dementia. Hydration really matters.

For people with life-limiting illnesses or conditions such as advanced dementia, where appetite and oral intake may be severely reduced, sugary drinks may be one of the few sources of calories they can tolerate. In these cases, hydration and comfort take priority over strict nutritional guidelines, and personalised care plans should always guide decisions.

3. Are you being physically active?

Are you moving regularly? Enough to raise your heart rate? Are you breaking up long periods of sitting with movement?

open image in gallery A sedentary lifestyle is linked to a wide range of health risks ( Getty/iStock )

A sedentary lifestyle is linked to a wide range of health risks. Simple habits like walking more can boost physical fitness, sharpen the mind and help prevent osteoporosis, especially when paired with good nutrition.

4. Are you connecting socially?

Are you keeping in touch with others, spending time in your community and enjoying meaningful connections? Loneliness increases the risk of depression and cognitive decline.

Building strong social ties earlier in life can help protect well-being over the long term.

5. Are you challenging your brain?

Are you keeping your mind active by learning, reading, playing an instrument, or trying something new? Research shows that learning about your interests, activities like crossword puzzles or new physical activities, can keep the brain healthy and potentially delay dementia. There’s no magic fix, but even small actions can have lasting benefits.

Why it matters

We developed the Take Five to Age Well quiz to help people reflect on how they’re doing across these five areas – and where there might be room to grow. The follow-up resources are based on real-life experiences of ageing from diverse communities and offer small, achievable steps you can start today.

Unlike many online quizzes, this one doesn’t just score you – it supports you. After signing up for the month-long challenge and taking the quiz, the Take Five to Age Well participants receive tips, encouragement and expert-led advice supporting participants’ current habits and needs.

We’ve also partnered with BridgitCare – an organisation that works with Councils, the NHS and Carer Charities across the UK, to help identify carers and scale the support provided with the use of technology – to create Age Well, a free, web-based tool offering personalised daily actions. Whether you want to add more greens to your plate, look for expert tips, and easy ways to stay in control of your health, hobbies, and wellbeing or swap ten minutes of scrolling for a short walk, every step counts.

Age Well can also connect you to local groups and services to help turn good intentions into lasting routines.

Healthy ageing isn’t just about avoiding illness – it’s about learning how to age well, maintaining independence, confidence and quality of life. And with an ageing population, learning that supports all taking proactive steps to protect our mental and physical health is more important than ever.

The best part? Many of the most effective actions are small and realistic. You don’t have to run marathons or give up everything you enjoy. Take Five to Age Well meets you where you are – and helps you build a future where you feel stronger, more connected and better supported.

No matter your age, it’s never too early – or too late – to start your journey to ageing well.

Jitka Vseteckova is a Senior Lecturer in Health and Social Care at The Open University.

Lis Boulton is a Visiting Research Fellow, Take Five to Age Well: Empowering the UK towards longer, healthier lives Project at The Open University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.