3 breastfeeding mothers share their top tips for new mums

As World Breastfeeding Week 2025 approaches (August 1-7), the celebration is seen as an opportunity to highlight breastfeeding while promoting health for both babies and mothers. The seven-day celebration is observed in more than 170 countries, making it one of the most common health awareness campaigns globally.

For new mums, breastfeeding is often person-dependent and based on individual experience. With so many things happening at the beginning of motherhood, we spoke with three breastfeeding mums to share their experiences and tips with new mothers who may also decide to breastfeed.

Focus on what works for you and your baby

Courtnay Osborne-Walker, 28, who has been breastfeeding for just over three years, says to follow a schedule that works for you and your baby, not what anyone else is doing. “Every baby is different, every mother is different and every parenting style is different,” says London-based Osborne-Walker.

“It’s good to approach it with an open mind and not have a fixed idea of what your breastfeeding journey is going to look like.”

Osborne-Walker also adds if you are finding it hard physically, mentally or if it’s painful to seek advice. “There is a lot of breastfeeding support out there so try utilise as much support as you can before you give up. Also feel free to ask people for support, especially if you have a really small chid – getting someone to prop your arm up with a pillow or to make sure a glass of water is within arm distance of you can really help,” she says.

The mum-of-one also advised to try different positions when breastfeeding as every baby is different. “In the beginning, I found the side lying position didn’t work very well because she was newborn and it was almost like she was a bit too small to do that. However, now that she is bigger, that’s our preferred position so it just changes as she changes.

“Lastly, don’t listen or be pressured by any external noise when it comes to your breastfeeding journey,” Osborne-Walker says. “If you want to carry on breastfeeding, carry on and if you don’t, then don’t. Make the decision based on you and your baby and not due to the pressures of other people, judgement or society.”

Prepare in advance

New mum to her seven-week-old baby, Elspeth Roe says being prepared with items like nipple cream is a huge help at the beginning. “At the beginning I found it really tough, however I wanted to carry on doing it for me and her both,” Roe, 26, says. “Now I love it and it is such a nice experience, but I would say to make sure you have all your comfort things with you, such as breast pads so you aren’t leaking everywhere.

“It was a massive shock to me the amount of milk that comes out and I was going through so many nursing bras because I wasn’t prepared at the beginning. You can also get breast masks to help soothe yourself and also make sure you are regularly pumping to keep the flow going.

“I would also remind new mums that it’s the biggest reward and it’s also so much cheaper than preparing and buying bottles.”

If it hurts, there is something wrong

Larissa Hazell advises new mums that pain is not normal. “This is from a personal experience,” says the 33-year-old mum from Essex. “I already knew the saying that if it hurts, something is wrong, as I learnt it during hypnobirthing training, and when it came to my little one, it was hurting me.

“I remember sitting on the bed and being in floods of tears to my husband and saying, ‘if it hurts, then this is what I have to do and that’s just the way it’s going to be for me’.” Hazell then recalls her husband reminding her of what they were both told multiple times, ‘if it hurts, there’s something wrong,’ which prompted them to call their midwife and ask for an appointment with the breastfeeding consultant at the hospital.

“After going to hospital, we realised the latch was not correct and from that tiny little change it completely transformed how my son was feeding and the pain instantly went. So if it is painful, it’s usually because there is something just not quite right with how the baby is latching and you can get some support from breastfeeding support groups.

Hazell who has now been breastfeeding for three and a half years, also suggests when it comes to seeking support, “Reaching out to somebody who’s niche is in breastfeeding can completely transform the experience and journey.”