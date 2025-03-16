Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

ADHD medication prescriptions have surged by 18 per cent annually since the start of the pandemic, according to new research from Aston University and the University of Huddersfield.

Published in BMJ Mental Health, the study reveals a significant rise in prescriptions in England, jumping from 25.17 per 1,000 people in 2019/20 to 41.55 per 1,000 in 2023/24.

Researchers analysed data on five licensed ADHD medications, including stimulants like methylphenidate, dexamfetamine, and lisdexamfetamine, and non-stimulants such as atomoxetine and guanfacine.

Methylphenidate emerged as the most commonly prescribed drug, while lisdexamfetamine experienced the most dramatic increase, with a 55 per cent annual growth rate.

While often associated with childhood, ADHD can persist into adulthood, manifesting in subtle ways that can be difficult to recognise.

From forgetfulness to feeling overwhelmed by daily tasks, understanding the signs can be the first step towards diagnosis and management.

Here are some subtle symptoms that you could have adult ADHD:

1. Chronic disorganisation

“Some adults with ADHD struggle to keep track of tasks or items, leading to a chaotic environment,” highlights Dr Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic.

2. Impulsivity

“The impulsivity difficulties often seen in individuals with ADHD include difficulties in turn-taking, impulsively saying or doing things without thinking through the consequences, as well as a tendency not to consider the risks of behaviour, and often having little regard for personal safety of themselves or others.” says Seb Thompson, clinical psychologist at Cygnet Health Care.

open image in gallery ADHD is often diagnosed in children but can persist into adulthood ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

3. Difficulty focusing

Adults with ADHD are often perceived as daydreaming or ‘lost in their thoughts’ because of their difficulty focusing and staying on task.

“They will often find it difficult to sit and sustain attention for long periods and this is particularly the case when there is no immediate reward,” reflects Thompson. “Their difficulty maintaining focus can lead to unfinished tasks, missed details, and problems meeting deadlines.”

4. Restlessness

Restlessness is another key sign of ADHD in adults.

“An adult with ADHD may show signs of hyperactivity,” notes Thompson. “This could include being unable to sit still without fidgeting, excessive restlessness, finding the quiet to be uncomfortable, and difficulty engaging in tasks quietly.”

5. Procrastination

“This can present in putting off tasks or avoiding responsibilities, often due to feeling overwhelmed,” reflects Touroni.

6. Poor time management

“Some adults with ADHD are frequently late or underestimate how much time tasks will take,” says Touroni.

open image in gallery Frustration can turn to anger easily for those with ADHD

7. Low mood and self-esteem

“People with ADHD can often suffer with low self-esteem, depression and anxiety,” says Thompson. “People who get frustrated by their difficulties may stop trying at work or at school, or lose interest in their hobbies because they can’t sustain the attention to take part.”

8. Low frustration tolerance

“Some people’s frustration can turn to anger, and them displaying behaviours that may be considered disruptive,” recognises Thompson. “It often means that people with ADHD are considered to be ‘difficult’ when often the reason behind the behaviours that are disruptive are frustration and anger at not being able to do the things they want to be doing.”

When should you seek professional help?

“Diagnoses of ADHD are typically given by specialist ADHD assessment teams,” highlights Thompson. “If anybody is concerned, they could also speak with their GP who should be able to signpost them to the relevant service in their area.”

A diagnosis could be helpful on multiple levels.

“It could help explain to the person (and their family) why their brain works in the way it does,” says Thompson. “It can also be helpful in the sense that it can open the door for treatment whether this be pharmacological or psychological.”