Eight subtle signs that you might have adult ADHD, and when to seek help
From restlessness and disorganisation to poor impulse control
ADHD medication prescriptions have surged by 18 per cent annually since the start of the pandemic, according to new research from Aston University and the University of Huddersfield.
Published in BMJ Mental Health, the study reveals a significant rise in prescriptions in England, jumping from 25.17 per 1,000 people in 2019/20 to 41.55 per 1,000 in 2023/24.
Researchers analysed data on five licensed ADHD medications, including stimulants like methylphenidate, dexamfetamine, and lisdexamfetamine, and non-stimulants such as atomoxetine and guanfacine.
Methylphenidate emerged as the most commonly prescribed drug, while lisdexamfetamine experienced the most dramatic increase, with a 55 per cent annual growth rate.
While often associated with childhood, ADHD can persist into adulthood, manifesting in subtle ways that can be difficult to recognise.
From forgetfulness to feeling overwhelmed by daily tasks, understanding the signs can be the first step towards diagnosis and management.
Here are some subtle symptoms that you could have adult ADHD:
1. Chronic disorganisation
“Some adults with ADHD struggle to keep track of tasks or items, leading to a chaotic environment,” highlights Dr Elena Touroni, a consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic.
2. Impulsivity
“The impulsivity difficulties often seen in individuals with ADHD include difficulties in turn-taking, impulsively saying or doing things without thinking through the consequences, as well as a tendency not to consider the risks of behaviour, and often having little regard for personal safety of themselves or others.” says Seb Thompson, clinical psychologist at Cygnet Health Care.
3. Difficulty focusing
Adults with ADHD are often perceived as daydreaming or ‘lost in their thoughts’ because of their difficulty focusing and staying on task.
“They will often find it difficult to sit and sustain attention for long periods and this is particularly the case when there is no immediate reward,” reflects Thompson. “Their difficulty maintaining focus can lead to unfinished tasks, missed details, and problems meeting deadlines.”
4. Restlessness
Restlessness is another key sign of ADHD in adults.
“An adult with ADHD may show signs of hyperactivity,” notes Thompson. “This could include being unable to sit still without fidgeting, excessive restlessness, finding the quiet to be uncomfortable, and difficulty engaging in tasks quietly.”
5. Procrastination
“This can present in putting off tasks or avoiding responsibilities, often due to feeling overwhelmed,” reflects Touroni.
6. Poor time management
“Some adults with ADHD are frequently late or underestimate how much time tasks will take,” says Touroni.
7. Low mood and self-esteem
“People with ADHD can often suffer with low self-esteem, depression and anxiety,” says Thompson. “People who get frustrated by their difficulties may stop trying at work or at school, or lose interest in their hobbies because they can’t sustain the attention to take part.”
8. Low frustration tolerance
“Some people’s frustration can turn to anger, and them displaying behaviours that may be considered disruptive,” recognises Thompson. “It often means that people with ADHD are considered to be ‘difficult’ when often the reason behind the behaviours that are disruptive are frustration and anger at not being able to do the things they want to be doing.”
When should you seek professional help?
“Diagnoses of ADHD are typically given by specialist ADHD assessment teams,” highlights Thompson. “If anybody is concerned, they could also speak with their GP who should be able to signpost them to the relevant service in their area.”
A diagnosis could be helpful on multiple levels.
“It could help explain to the person (and their family) why their brain works in the way it does,” says Thompson. “It can also be helpful in the sense that it can open the door for treatment whether this be pharmacological or psychological.”
