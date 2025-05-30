The common signs of ADHD and how to get a diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New NHS England figures have estimated that nearly 2.5 million people in England have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including those who are undiagnosed.

The figures mark the first publicly available estimate of how common the condition is among the population.

Of the estimated 2,498,000 people with ADHD, around 741,000 are children and young people aged five to 24.

The figures were developed using estimates from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice), which suggests that around 3-4 per cent of adults and 5 per cent of children and young people have ADHD.

The new data also suggests that more than half a million people (549,000) in England were waiting for an ADHD assessment at the end of March 2025. This is up from 416,000 a year earlier at the end of March 2024.

In light of these new figures, Seb Thompson, consultant clinical psychologist and regional psychology lead (South Yorkshire) at Cygnet Health Care, dispelled some common myths about ADHD and highlighted some common symptoms to look out for.

What is ADHD?

open image in gallery Graph showing the estimated time people in England have been waiting for an ADHD assessment (PA Graphics/PA)

“Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that impacts someone’s attention and/or their levels of hyperactivity and impulsivity,” explains Thompson.

“Typically when someone has ADHD they tend to struggle with their attention, with hyperactivity, and with impulsivity, although it is possible to just struggle with symptoms from one specific domain (e.g. just inattentive symptoms).

“ADHD is definitely more prevalent and readily diagnosed in boys. However, it is important to note that girls can also have ADHD and that this condition often goes undetected in girls.”

What are some misconceptions about ADHD?

“When you read the list of symptoms associated with ADHD, most of us will recognise that we can all be inattentive or restless from time to time,” recognises Thompson. “The difference with ADHD is the pervasiveness of the symptoms and how it can impact functioning and quality of life for the individual.”

There are also lots of other reasons why someone might struggle with attention, hyperactivity or impulsivity that could look like ADHD, but are in fact something else, adds the clinical psychologist.

“For example, if somebody has hearing problems they could present as inattentive, but could also easily lose focus and become restless if they are not sure what they should be doing,” notes Thompson.

“Equally someone’s difficulties with attention, impulsivity and hyperactivity could be related other diagnoses such as autism spectrum disorder or learning disability. Other explanations for what seems like ADHD could include attachment difficulties, depression or experiences of trauma.”

What are some common signs of ADHD?

open image in gallery Around 3-4 per cent of adults and 5 per cent of children and young people have ADHD

“The attention difficulties associated with ADHD could include difficulty sustaining attention on tasks for long periods (particularly when there is no immediate reward), making frequent, careless mistakes and frequently misplacing or losing items,” lists Thompson.

“They also include being easily distracted, appearing to be daydreaming, difficulties with planning and organisation, difficulties remembering to do tasks and difficulties following through with instructions.

“The symptoms must be present across multiple settings i.e. across school and home.”

There is also a prevalent hyperactivity element that people with ADHD often struggle with.

“The hyperactivity/impulsivity difficulties associated with ADHD could include being unable to sit still without fidgeting, excessive restlessness, finding quiet to be uncomfortable, difficulty engaging in tasks quietly, difficulties in turn-taking, impulsively saying or doing things without thinking through consequences, as well as a tendency not to consider the risks of behaviour,” highlights Thompson.

In addition to these core symptoms, people with ADHD also often suffer with low self-esteem, depression and anxiety, adds the psychologist.

“People who get frustrated by their difficulties may stop trying at work or at school, or lose interest in their hobbies because they can’t sustain the attention to take part,” says Thompson. “Some people’s frustration can turn to anger, and them displaying behaviours that may be considered disruptive.”

How can an ADHD diagnosis help people?

open image in gallery It is important to get ADHD formally diagnosed

“Diagnoses of ADHD are typically given by specialist ADHD assessment teams,” explains Thompson. “If anybody is concerned, they could also speak with their GP who should be able to signpost them to the relevant service in their area.”

A diagnosis could be helpful on multiple levels.

“It could help explain to the person (and their family) why their brain works in the way it does,” says Thompson.

“It could help explain that they are not to blame for their ADHD, and that they haven’t done anything wrong to cause it. It can help explain that it simply is the way that some people’s brains work.

“It can also be helpful in the sense that it can open the door for treatment whether this be pharmacological or psychological. It is this treatment which can help people begin to live with ADHD and learn strategies to help them.”