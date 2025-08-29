Have anxiety? Here’s why it may be a misdiagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Could your anxiety disorder be a misdiagnosis?

Anxiety disorders are the most common psychiatric problem, affecting over 20 million U.S. adults and children every year, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

There are several different types that can cause excessive worry, panic attacks, and intense fear when there’s no actual danger.

But other medical conditions affecting millions of Americans share symptoms with anxiety disorders, potentially leading to confusion.

Here are some conditions both men and women need to be aware of.

open image in gallery Anxiety disorders are the most common psychiatric problem, affecting over 20 million U.S. adults and children every year ( Getty Images/iStock )

Inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term for a group of conditions that cause swelling and inflammation of the tissues in the digestive tract, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The most common types include ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Inflammatory bowel disease impacts 3.3 million Americans, according to NYU Langone.

The conditions can cause abdominal pain and cramping that can lead to anxiety -- but abdominal pain can also be a symptom of anxiety.

POTS

POTS, or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, is a condition that causes the heart to beat faster than normal when a person transitions from sitting or lying down to standing up.

It affects one to three million Americans, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

POTS symptoms can mimic anxiety, including heart palpitations, dizziness, and fatigue that can be mistaken for panic attacks, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Endometriosis

Endometriosis is a condition that causes tissue similar to the lining of the uterus to grow in places where it doesn’t belong, according to Cleveland Clinic.

It can cause pelvic pain and heavy menstrual periods, as well as fertility issues. Symptoms include chronic pain and fatigue that can lead to stress and anxiety.

Researchers believe that more than six million American women have endometriosis.

Polycystic ovary syndrome

Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is a set of symptoms caused by a problem with a woman’s hormones.

It can cause irregular periods, excess hair growth, acne and infertility, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The hormone imbalances associated with PCOS can lead to common anxiety disorder symptoms, such as fatigue and mood swings.

An estimated five to six million women have PCOS in the U.S., according to the Endocrine Society.

Hyperthyroidism

open image in gallery Hyperthyroidism affects just 1.3 percent of people in the U.S. The condition can lead to rapid heart rate and weight loss ( Getty Images/iStock )

Hyperthyroidism is relatively rare, affecting approximately 1.3 percent of people in the U.S., according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Also called overactive thyroid, the condition occurs when your thyroid gland makes and releases high levels of thyroid hormone, speeding up bodily functions and causing symptoms like rapid heart rate, weight loss, and increased appetite.

Other symptoms, such as sweating and nervousness, may be mistaken for anxiety.

Lyme disease

This common tickborne illness is on the rise. Federal health officials record some 36,000 cases each year, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The bacterial infection can cause fever, rash, facial paralysis, irregular heartbeat, and arthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But, it can also lead to fatigue and cognitive issues that can be mistaken for anxiety or depression.