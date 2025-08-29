The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Have anxiety? Here’s why it may be a misdiagnosis
More than 20 million Americans are affected by anxiety disorders
Could your anxiety disorder be a misdiagnosis?
Anxiety disorders are the most common psychiatric problem, affecting over 20 million U.S. adults and children every year, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
There are several different types that can cause excessive worry, panic attacks, and intense fear when there’s no actual danger.
But other medical conditions affecting millions of Americans share symptoms with anxiety disorders, potentially leading to confusion.
Here are some conditions both men and women need to be aware of.
Inflammatory bowel disease
Inflammatory bowel disease is an umbrella term for a group of conditions that cause swelling and inflammation of the tissues in the digestive tract, according to the Mayo Clinic.
The most common types include ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. Inflammatory bowel disease impacts 3.3 million Americans, according to NYU Langone.
The conditions can cause abdominal pain and cramping that can lead to anxiety -- but abdominal pain can also be a symptom of anxiety.
POTS
POTS, or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, is a condition that causes the heart to beat faster than normal when a person transitions from sitting or lying down to standing up.
It affects one to three million Americans, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
POTS symptoms can mimic anxiety, including heart palpitations, dizziness, and fatigue that can be mistaken for panic attacks, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Endometriosis
Endometriosis is a condition that causes tissue similar to the lining of the uterus to grow in places where it doesn’t belong, according to Cleveland Clinic.
It can cause pelvic pain and heavy menstrual periods, as well as fertility issues. Symptoms include chronic pain and fatigue that can lead to stress and anxiety.
Researchers believe that more than six million American women have endometriosis.
Polycystic ovary syndrome
Polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, is a set of symptoms caused by a problem with a woman’s hormones.
It can cause irregular periods, excess hair growth, acne and infertility, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
The hormone imbalances associated with PCOS can lead to common anxiety disorder symptoms, such as fatigue and mood swings.
An estimated five to six million women have PCOS in the U.S., according to the Endocrine Society.
Hyperthyroidism
Hyperthyroidism is relatively rare, affecting approximately 1.3 percent of people in the U.S., according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Also called overactive thyroid, the condition occurs when your thyroid gland makes and releases high levels of thyroid hormone, speeding up bodily functions and causing symptoms like rapid heart rate, weight loss, and increased appetite.
Other symptoms, such as sweating and nervousness, may be mistaken for anxiety.
Lyme disease
This common tickborne illness is on the rise. Federal health officials record some 36,000 cases each year, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The bacterial infection can cause fever, rash, facial paralysis, irregular heartbeat, and arthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But, it can also lead to fatigue and cognitive issues that can be mistaken for anxiety or depression.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments