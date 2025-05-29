Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Boy told cancer had returned and spread to his brain on 16th birthday

Reece Khan is searching for a stem cell donor after being given a one-in-five chance of survival by medics

Storm Newton
Thursday 29 May 2025 19:01 EDT
Comments
Reece Khan was told his cancer had returned and spread to his brain on his 16th birthday
Reece Khan was told his cancer had returned and spread to his brain on his 16th birthday (Family Handout)

A boy who was told on his 16th birthday that the cancer he had been free from for 18 months had returned and spread to his brain is now searching for a stem cell donor.

Reece Khan faces gruelling treatment of chemotherapy,radiotherapy and a stem cell transplant, with doctors giving him a one-in-five chance of survival.

His mother, Selina Niman, 51, a care worker from Lincoln, said the news has “broken” the family.

Reece was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), a rare cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow, at the age of 11 in March 2020, days before the first Covid lockdown.

Mrs Niman said the initial diagnosis was “absolutely devastating” for the family.

"It was horrendous," she said, "and because it was Covid, we couldn’t have any visitors."

Reece, who loves baking and watching food programmes, also had further complications due to having type 1 diabetes.

Reece Khan with his mum, Selina Niman, 51
Reece Khan with his mum, Selina Niman, 51 (Family Handout)

He was told he was cancer-free 18 months ago after three and a half years of treatment.

However, he started getting headaches earlier this year and went to the hospital for an MRI scan in April.

The next day – on his 16th birthday – Reece received the news that his cancer had returned and spread to his brain.

Symptoms of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia

NHS

The main symptoms include:

  • feeling tired or weak
  • bleeding or bruising easily or for no reason
  • looking more pale than usual
  • getting ill a lot or taking longer than usual to recover from illnesses
  • a high temperature
  • swollen glands (usually in the neck, armpits and groin)
  • pain in the bones or joints
  • loss of appetite or losing weight without trying
  • shortness of breath
  • a swollen tummy – your tummy may feel painful, uncomfortable or full

Less common symptoms include:

  • a headache
  • being sick
  • blurred vision
  • fits (seizures)
  • a cough
  • a swollen and red face, neck, arms or hands – the redness may be harder to see on brown and black skin
  • swollen veins in the neck or chest

Mrs Niman said: “He’s scared now. I said, ‘You beat it once, you can beat it again’.

“We’re just broken as a family. We just don’t know what else to do or where to go. Words cannot explain how we feel now.

“I just want to jump in his hospital bed and swap places with him.”

As Reece is mixed race, it will be harder for him to find a stem cell donor. Reece’s brother Kyle, 25, has been tested and is a half-match.

Reece will need radiotherapy and a stem cell transplant
Reece will need radiotherapy and a stem cell transplant (Family Handout)

The family are working with the charity Anthony Nolan, which is searching worldwide registers to find a full match and give the treatment the best chance of success.

Selina said: “Reece is mixed race, white and Asian, and it’s harder to find a match.

“That’s why it’s so important that as many people as possible join the stem cell register. Go to the Anthony Nolan website and order a swab.

“It’s just a swab for the inside of your cheek. It’s not painful. Stick it back in an envelope and that is all it takes. Literally a minute of your time and it would mean the world to me, to me and Reece.”

Rowena Bentley, head of programme and community recruitment at Anthony Nolan, said: “Reece’s story is especially poignant because he was told about the relapse on his 16th birthday; the date that young people can join the Anthony Nolan register and potentially save a life.

“It’s vital that we raise awareness of stem cell donation and encourage more people to join the register.

“We know that younger stem cell donors give patients the best chance of survival. That’s why we’re calling on healthy 16 to 30-year-olds to join the register now, so that people like Reece can have a second chance at life.”

