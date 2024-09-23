Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Hayden Panettiere has addressed fan concerns about her speech in a now-viral interview the actor did with People magazine last week leading to an outpouring of support.

People announced their new issue on 19 September with a video interview posted to the publication’s Instagram account where Panettiere spoke about her brother’s death and raising her daughter.

However, many people in the comments section noted that her “speech was slurred” and her eyes “could barely stay open.”

Panettiere has been open in the past about her struggles with substance abuse and alcohol addiction.

However, a representative for the actor maintained her sobriety in a statement to Page Six: “Speaking about her brother for the first time was very emotional for her – and it had been a long and exhausting day for her. She was not under the influence.”

The 35-year-old Heroes actor has since opened up about the “controversy” surrounding the interview and explained the reason why she appeared to be struggling.

In a post on her own Instagram account, Panettiere wrote: “It’s unfathomable that I’m even in this position, but I feel forced to address it in a space where I won’t be criticised for how fast or slow I speak.

She added: “I hadn’t slept for two days prior to the shoot due to one of my dogs who was recovering from an emergency surgical procedure. It was an eight-hour shoot followed by an on-camera interview that was supposed to last for one hour.“

Panettiere said that the interview began well but that part wasn’t included in the clip that People shared and that once it became obvious that she was “fading” as “the subject matter became heavier” her rep asked for it to be stopped.

They then asked the interviewer if they could rearrange the interview for another time but were told “that it wasn’t necessary” and that it was “an emotional and heartfelt interview”.

“The magazine does not grant approval for images or video interviews before they run. We see the interview when it goes live”, the actor added.

Panettiere then directly addressed the fan concerns about the clip and also appeared to reference the passing of her brother Jansen, who died unexpectedly from a heart attack in 2023.

She said: “Grief looks different on everyone. Whether or not I am on medication is none of anyone’s business and is between me and my doctor. I am doing interviews to promote my new film because I am proud of it. The real issue here is the toxicity of social media and a news cycle that is driven by clickbait.

The Scream star continued: “Mental health is so important, and I hope those reading this now understand that what you say hiding behind a computer screen can have a detrimental impact on someone. For those of you who have come to my defence amidst this chaos, I am so grateful.”

She concluded by saying: “ Like I’ve said before, I am a work in progress. We all are.”

Many fans were quick to offer their support for the actor after the opened up on the issue. One said: “Everyone is on your side, girl.”

Another wrote: “You don’t owe anyone an explanation.”

Fellow actor Catalina Sandino replied by saying: “Well said baby! Sending you ALL the love in the world.”

Panettiere is currently promoting her new thriller Amber Alert which is set for release on 27 September.