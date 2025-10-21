Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Buying a home with a supernatural reputation might come with an unexpected perk: a lower price.

According to a recent survey conducted by Clever’s Real Estate Witch, a majority of Americans would take the risk of buying a house that is “haunted.”

Out of responses from 1,000 Americans, 52 percent claimed they could be convinced to purchase a haunted house. Among them, 73 percent indicated they would only consider the purchase if it came at a discount.

When asked about their offers, 68 percent of respondents said they would bid below the asking price, even if the home met all other criteria. However, potential buyers may face a tough negotiation: only 32 percent of current owners of haunted properties reported being willing to sell for less than market value.

Despite the reputation of haunted homes for creaky floors, flickering lights, and unexplained noises, some real estate professionals believe these properties can still represent a viable investment — particularly for buyers willing to embrace the unusual.

“Remember, that a haunted reputation doesn’t necessarily make it a bad home,” Casey Gaddy, senior real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty in Philadelphia, told Realtor.com.

“Neighbors might say it's haunted, but in reality, it's a house with good bones that's been neglected and needs the right buyer to bring it back to life.”

That assessment assumes, of course, that sellers are upfront about any paranormal activity. According to the survey, 68 percent of Americans admitted they would not voluntarily disclose if their home were haunted. Within that 68 percent, 41 percent said they would only disclose their house is haunted if required by law, 21 percent said they would only disclose a haunting if directly asked about supernatural experiences, and 6 percent said they would never disclose their house was haunted even if a law required it.

Currently, only four states in the U.S. have laws regarding the disclosure of haunted homes: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Minnesota. However, more homebuyers are asking for more restrictions, with 67 percent of survey participants thinking the government should require a seller to disclose that the house is haunted.

Prospective buyers should also manage expectations regarding resale value. The survey found a mismatch between sellers and buyers: 41 percent of haunted house owners expect to sell above market value, while only 16 percent of potential buyers are willing to offer that much.

“Sometimes, no matter how many renovations you do, some properties never shake their spooky reputations,” Gaddy said.