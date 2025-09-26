Halsey undergoing chemotherapy for rare T-cell disorder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Halsey has revealed she’s undergoing chemotherapy to treat a rare health disorder.

The 30-year-old singer — who revealed in 2024 that she was diagnosed with lupus and a T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder — shared a video to TikTok Thursday giving fans a candid update.

“Just coming on here to give you guys a speed round of updates. Just did another few sessions of chemo, had a new port placed,” she said, pointing at the medical tape on her collarbone and chest. She also shared that she’s preparing for a new show amid the treatment.

Lymphoproliferative disorders (LPDs) are conditions where the body makes too many abnormal white blood cells, which can sometimes turn into cancers like lymphoma or leukemia.

In the comments of her TikTok video, Halsey described how she’s continued her daily life while undergoing chemotherapy.

Halsey revealed she’s undergone chemotherapy ( Getty Images )

“I also can’t stand for like a week or more! You guys see me between treatments where I have energy. The time flies by when I’m recovering so it doesn’t seem like as long, but it’s definitely a while,” she wrote.

Aside from her health disorder, the “Without Me” singer gave updates about her career, including an upcoming tour, and milestones in her personal life.

“We just put the Back to Badlands show together, and it’s going to be unbelievable. So amazing. My birthday’s in a couple of days. I’m so busy I haven't even honestly thought about it at all,” she said.

“We start rehearsals very, very soon, and I'm so excited. I’m bringing back a kind of like really fun, nostalgic little references from the very Badlands tour,” she added, referring to her debut tour in 2015. “I am playing the entire album, plus a bunch of other extra fun ones.”

Last year, Halsey revealed she was diagnosed with Lupus SLE in 2022, and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder, both of which are being “managed or in remission.”

She confessed that she would likely suffer from both conditions for the duration of her life, but had gotten her health under control “with the help of amazing doctors.”

Halsey is currently engaged to actor Avan Jogia, whom she met shortly after she was diagnosed with Lupus and the T-cell disorder.

“When I met my partner, I was a single mom and I thought I was on my deathbed, basically,” Halsey — who shares a four-year-old son, Ender, with ex Alev Aydin — said during an appearance on the SHE MD Podcast last year. “It was a couple weeks into talking to him. And I was like, I have to explain to this person the reality that I’m a single mom and how this is going to make everything about this different.”

Although she was worried that Jogia would be “scared” and “turned off” when she told him she was sick, that didn’t happen, and he ultimately stood by her side.

“We’re the right fit,” she explained. "He has the ability to really show up in a way that has given me so much healing, and has made me be able to accept myself, and allow me to say when I don’t feel well, or when I don’t want to do something.”