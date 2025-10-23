Don’t use last year’s Halloween make up, experts warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

That yellow face paint from last Halloween might seem like the perfect finishing touch for this year’s costume — especially if it’s been sitting unused in your drawer since your Pac-Man debut. But dermatologists and makeup artists say reaching for old products could come with hidden risks.

While reusing makeup might feel both budget-friendly and less wasteful, expired products can cause irritation, infection, or even skin damage. And with many Halloween cosmetics sold online or at seasonal pop-ups, experts say the dangers can go beyond expiration dates.

For starters, customers should review the product’s packaging and ingredient list before purchasing. Dr. Gloria Lin, a Board Certified Dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology in New York City, told The Independent how “unregulated” the cosmetic industry is in requiring cosmetic products to be tested before buying, meaning consumers should be mindful of certain ingredients.

“Be careful of what you buy on the internet. Ingredients found in the products are often not all listed on the packaging. If the ingredient list is not in English or some words seem to be in another language, then it may be best to avoid this, as it could be a fake product or sold illegally,” Lin said, noting that it is often worth the extra money to use “trusted makeup brands that are meant for professional stage or theater makeup.”

Even when using high-grade makeup, people should ensure they are conducting a patch test by applying a small amount of the product to the inside of their arm in case the fragrances, dyes, or preservatives trigger any allergic reactions.

open image in gallery Products should be tested on a different part of a person’s body in case any allergic reactions are triggered ( Getty/iStock )

On the packaging, there is also usually a “Period After Opening” (PAO) symbol that looks like an open container with a number reading 6M. This means the product should be thrown away six months after opening.

“Even if the package has not been opened, the makeup will eventually expire,” Lin continued. “To be safe, I would recommend one year unsealed or unopened. However, if it has a strange color, texture, appearance, or smell, then you should not use it.”

Stephen Davis, a professional makeup artist and theater makeup instructor at Centenary University, told The Independent that makeup can expire even more quickly when exposed to extreme temperature changes, such as being kept in a basement, attic, or garage.

open image in gallery A dermatologist recommends throwing away old makeup after owning it for one year, whether the product is open or not ( Getty/iStock )

The best way to tell if makeup is expired is to look for separation, a different texture, or a bad smell. The biggest concern when using expired makeup is the excess growth of bacteria, which begins breeding “once a sponge, brush, or applicator touches a person’s face and then goes back into the product,” Davis said. “Over time, bacteria multiply, especially in cream or liquid products. When the contaminated makeup is reapplied months — or even years — later, it can lead to skin irritation, rashes, or infections.”

Products used near the eyes are particularly risky. Expired mascara or eyeliner can harbor bacteria that cause infections like conjunctivitis, while old foundation and concealer may oxidize and change color, making them both unsafe and unflattering.

When it comes to using the makeup of Halloween’s past, the safest way to avoid any skin complications is to buy new products each year. “Check your products’ expiration, store them properly, and when in doubt, replace them with professional-grade theatrical makeup that meets FDA standards,” Davis said.

Because while fake blood and gory scars are encouraged, a real-life rash or eye infection is one fright you can skip this spooky season.