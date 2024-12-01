Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

NFL star Josh Allen’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Williams has claimed her Instagram was hacked after a nasty comment made from her account about the quarterback went viral.

Following the announcement that Allen, 28, had gotten engaged to singer and Pitch Perfect 2 star Hailee Steinfeld, 27, a comment allegedly posted from Williams’s account referring to Allen as a “brain dead CTE athlete” began making the rounds online.

Hours later on Friday, Williams posted a notice to her Instagram Story, stating: “My accounts have been hacked several times tonight. Trying to get it resolved. If anyone has any tips please Imk.”

Williams’s note came after fans spotted and screenshotted her alleged response to a comment on one of her earlier posts, in which someone wrote: “Haven’t found the next pro athlete yet???”

“Luckily my boyfriend owns a team and doesn’t play for one,” she retorted. “Don’t have to be with another brain dead CTE athlete.”

CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) is a progressive degenerative disease affecting people who have suffered repeated concussions and traumatic brain injuries, according to Indiana University’s School of Medicine. It is a common injury suffered by football players.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Williams for comment.

open image in gallery Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld announced their engagement on November 29 ( Getty Images )

Allen and Williams were childhood friends who dated for nearly a decade before splitting in early 2023. By May 2023, Williams became romantically linked to Steinfeld.

The pair made their first public appearance in October 2023 at an NHL season opener in Buffalo.

This past July, they made their relationship Instagram official with a romantic snap of them embracing in front of Paris’s Eiffel Tower.

open image in gallery Brittany Williams allegedly called ex Josh Allen a ‘brain dead CTE athlete' ( r/WivesofNFL on Reddit )

Steinfeld spoke about their relationship in the October edition of her newsletter Beau Society, recounting a quirky holiday memory where they accidentally bought each other the same Christmas gift — a cooking knife.

“After we exchanged our knives lol, he told me there’s an old wives’ tale that if you gift your significant other a knife, you have to pay for it, otherwise it signifies the severing of a relationship,” she wrote. “So we exchanged quarters to avoid the bad omen.”

Allen previously opened up about the pressures of dating in the spotlight, recounting on an August 2023 episode of the Pardon My Take podcast an unsettling experience with a photographer who tried to capture photos of the couple from a boat.

“It’s a gross feeling,” Allen admitted, describing the insecurity it caused.