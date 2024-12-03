Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Spider-Verse fans have mocked Shameik Moore for sharing a cryptic post after his co-star Hailee Steinfeld announced her engagement.

In the hit animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Moore voices teenager Miles Morales, who takes on the responsibilities of superhero Spider-Man. Meanwhile, Steinfeld — who recently got engaged to NFL star Josh Allen — is the voice of Gwen Stacy, Miles’s love interest in the film.

Just hours after the Hawkeye star announced her engagement on Friday (November 29), the 29-year-old actor took to X/Twitter to post a cryptic message about things to look forward to in his life.

“There’s still more people to meet. More opportunities to come. And more chances to try. Live, learn, apply,” he wrote.

Although he didn’t mention his Spider-Verse co-star in the post, fans were quick to assume that his comments were in response to Steinfeld’s big news.

Shameik Moore says ‘there’s still more people to meet’ after Hailee Steinfeld announces her engagement ( Getty Images )

“Bro crashing out over Hailee I can’t blame him,” one person quipped, while another added: “This tweet following the news so soon is insane.”

“Will be me after fumbling with what could’ve potentially been the love of my life,” a third joked.

A fourth user wrote: “I know that any scene with Miles and Gwen is gonna be awkward as f*** in the third movie now.”

Hours later, Moore seemingly addressed the viral response to his remarks in a follow-up tweet, in which he wrote: “Also crazy what y’all decide to engage with when I post.”

The making of the next Spider-Verse movie, which will feature both Steinfeld and Moore, was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Allen and Steinfeld shared a joint Instagram post on Friday to announce their engagement. In the snap, the Buffalo Bills player was seen down on one knee in front of Steinfeld, surrounded by an arch of pink and red roses with a serene waterfront backdrop.

The couple captioned the post with the date November 22, seemingly referring to when they got engaged.

Although they’ve kept their relationship under wraps, the pair was first romantically linked in May 2023 when they were spotted at a restaurant together in New York City. Months later, Allen opened up about navigating a relationship while in the spotlight, as he hit back at paparazzi who took photos of him and Steinfeld kissing in Mexico.

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” he said during an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast in August 2023. “I saw it and I just felt this gross feeling. The insecurity, no privacy. I was like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’”