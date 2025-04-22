7 ways to switch up your garden seating

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sunshine, blue skies and balmy temperatures… surely the next best thing to a summer escape is pulling up a chair – and easing into some me time.

And if entertaining al fresco is your light relief from everyday life – or favourite way to de-stress – we’ve got you backed with luxe lounge sets to sink into when the dining’s done, and conversation is flowing.

Here’s what’s lounge-worthy, whatever your scope and space…

1. Habitat Annika 2 Seater Metal Garden Bistro Set with Table – Red, £99; Stripe Outdoor Pouffe Cushion, £32 (was £40), Habitat

Petite patio or fancy a pop of colour? This bistro set screams sun trap – accessorise with a trendy stripe pouffe to serve as an extra side table… while you rustle up a couple of Aperol spritzes.

2. George Green Metal Slat 3 Piece Bench Set, £299, Direct.asda

Outdoor furnishings with metal slats are in vogue, and pistachio green very on point. Think Saturday brunch and easy bowl food. Delish.

3. Habitat Selene Rattan Effect Garden Egg Chair – Natural, £250, Habitat

Egg chairs aren’t going anywhere and this round rattan frame makes a striking statement. Style with a colourful outdoor cushion and rattan lanterns to complement your scheme.

4. Pedra Rope and Aluminium Outdoor Bistro Set, Natural, £809.99, Daals

These plush loungers signal lavish lifestyle, and imbibe thoughts of sea views and a nearby pool to plunge into! Plus the foldable side table comes with a removable tray top for those iced tea or sundowners.

5. Good Home Elos Beige Rattan Effect 9 Seater Modular Corner Dining Set, £1,250, B&Q

This swanky set can really showcase your hosting skills, while comfortably sitting up to nine guests. With a three-seater sofa, two seater and four armless chairs; large table, medium and one smaller, you get a lot of bang for your buck… all in a beautiful, timeless beige with rattan effect, textured detailing.

6. Lauren Cocoon Chair in Green, £649, Atkin & Thyme

Super stylish, this avocado green chair is designed to cocoon you in comfort – taking any space from drab to dreamy. Moreover, attention to detail with rope-effect weave and high-back cushion with padded head rest combines function with flair.

7. Norfolk Leisure Weybourne Corner Sofa Rattan Set, £1,600, Wickes

Think relaxed sophistication with this chic, dove grey corner set and glass table top. Featuring chubby, well-upholstered cushions, contemporary style woven finished sofa with sloping back and sleek design, it’s perfect for relaxing, entertaining and putting the spotlight on summer soirées.