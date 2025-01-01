Gypsy Rose Blanchard and boyfriend Ken Urker welcome baby girl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard – who was released from prison in December 2023 after serving eight years for the second-degree murder of her mother – welcomed her first child, a daughter named Aurora Raina Urker, with boyfriend Ken Urker.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (January 1), Urker shared the happy news with a photo of Blanchard cradling their newborn in a hospital bed. In the image, the couple is seen gazing lovingly at their baby girl, dressed in a pink hat.

“Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

In a December interview with People, Blanchard opened up about the significance of her daughter’s name, explaining that it holds a special connection to her and Urker’s past.

“Ken came up with that,” she said. “There’s a whole backstory to it.”

The 33-year-old shared that the name Aurora Raina wasn’t inspired by Disney or her stepmother Kristy’s dog, as some have speculated. Instead, the name reflects the couple’s shared fascination with the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis.

“Back whenever Ken and I were together seven years ago, both of us had a fascination with the Northern Lights,” Blanchard recalled. She explained that in 2018, while she and Urker were dating during her time in prison, they both wrote down potential future baby names, unknowingly choosing the same one.

“When we had broken up, [it was like] ‘Oh, Aurora is never going to be born,’” she said. “A lot of people think the origin is one thing, but they don’t know that little story.”

Blanchard spent eight years in prison for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who subjected her to years of unnecessary medical procedures. Now, having reunited with Urker and finalized her divorce from Ryan Anderson, Blanchard is embracing her new chapter.

The couple first revealed they were expecting in July, shortly after rekindling their relationship. A prenatal paternity test confirmed Urker as the baby’s father, a fact Blanchard publicly shared on Instagram.

“There’s been a lot of chatter around the paternity of our baby and while we’ve known for sure from the beginning, I feel that it’s finally time to put all these theories to rest,” she wrote in her post.

“Here are the results showing Ken is the father,” she continued, adding they’re excited for their baby’s arrival in January. “Ken is going to be an incredible dad and we are so excited to welcome our baby girl into the world.”