Gyles Brandreth on grandson’s cancer diagnosis: ‘A shock to the system’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gyles Brandreth has revealed his grandson’s cancer diagnosis came as a "shock to the system", admitting he had previously considered the disease "something that happens to unlucky middle-aged people". The television personality and podcast host described his horror when Kitt was diagnosed at just 15 months old in April 2017.

The discovery was made by Kitt’s parents, Brandreth’s daughter Saethryd and her Army veteran husband Mark, who found a pea-shaped lump near his stomach during a nappy change. Initially, a GP suggested the lump was likely a cyst or a hernia. However, subsequent tests confirmed Kitt had rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue sarcoma that affects fewer than 60 children in the UK annually.

Kitt underwent treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH), where he received chemotherapy, which led to hair loss, and multiple blood and platelet transfusions. His challenging journey was further complicated by a bacterial infection that impacted his heart and liver.

Brandreth reflected on the experience, stating: "Kitt’s diagnosis was a shock to the system. We think of cancer as something that happens to unlucky middle-aged people. You think of breast cancer or prostate cancer and older people, but you don’t think of kids – well, we didn’t. I think we didn’t realise what a long journey it was going to be."

open image in gallery Gyles Brandreth's grandson Kitt in hospital ( Saethryd Brandreth/PA Wire )

Despite the initial shock, the family found reassurance in the hospital’s reputation. "But I have to say the moment we heard Kitt was going to Great Ormond Street we felt reassured because of their world-class reputation," he added. "There was the sense that whatever needed to be available would be available."

He described the entire ordeal as "emotional", emphasising the trust placed in the medical team. "It’s a case of holding your breath, being patient and trusting in the team, and I have to say the team were matchless at every level, from the consultants right the way through to the nursing staff and everyone else. Everyone is there for you. It’s very moving because you never feel alone."

While Kitt’s parents focused on his direct care, Brandreth embraced his role as "Grandpa, providing a sense of normality". He recalled: "What they do brilliantly at Great Ormond Street is remember that children are children so there was a wonderful playroom. Kitt and I would do jigsaws, build things together – I’d build them up and he’d help knock them down, and I taught him funny poems."

During his treatment, Kitt developed veno-occlusive disease, a life-threatening condition often caused by high-dose chemotherapy, which obstructs small liver veins and can lead to multiple organ failure. Brandreth noted the slow pace of medical advancements in this area: "It became clear to us that the science in this area takes a long time to develop. You read things [about new treatments] in the paper and think this sounds exciting but when you speak to the doctors, they aren’t available yet."

open image in gallery Gyles Brandreth's grandson Kitt with his mother Saethryd ( Saethryd Brandreth/PA Wire )

Despite significant progress in some areas, such as CAR T-cell therapy pioneered at GOSH, GOSH Charity highlights that many childhood cancers are still treated with drugs developed in the 1970s, underscoring the need for kinder treatments. The charity also provides crucial support services, including free accommodation for families, a multi-faith chaplaincy, and a dedicated Play team.

Kitt, now 10 years old and living abroad with his parents and brother Rory, 19, was given the all-clear in November 2017, ringing the hospital’s end-of-treatment bell. He has been in remission for eight years and continues to have yearly checks at GOSH.

Brandreth is now lending his support to GOSH Charity’s appeal to fund a world-leading Children’s Cancer Centre, ahead of World Cancer Day on Wednesday.