Former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace has announced a surprising new venture, weeks after misconduct allegations led him to resign from his position on the BBC cooking show.

The 60-year-old TV host was replaced by food critic and I’m a Celebrity star Grace Dent on the programme after it emerged that the presenter was facing allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people across a range of shows over 17 years.

Wallace has denied the allegations against him. His legal team said in a statement: “It is entirely false that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature.”

In a post on X/Twitter on Monday (26 May), the presenter revealed he had trained to be a personal trainer after studying for a qualification for months.

“Over the last few months, I’ve actually been studying for my PT [personal trainer] qualifications,” he began in the video shared to his social media followers.

“So sometime this summer, I will actually be a qualified personal trainer. A PT at 60. I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s been a lot of hard work but I’ve enjoyed it. Not just the exercise stuff but learning about how the body works, the musculoskeletal system, cardiovascular system as well as what motivates people and nutrition. So I have enjoyed it.”

Wallace explained his next aim in the field saying: “I have worked very hard and I want to carry on learning. Next time, once I’m qualified, I’m going to take a more advanced nutrition course.

“And I’m really throwing myself into health and wellness. Just wanted to share that with you.”

It comes after the star went on a lengthy social media hiatus once the misconduct allegations first emerged in November 2024. Earlier this year he shared a message about “reflection” and “wanting to change”.

In February, the TV chef shared a graphic of one woman offering out a hand to another, who was on her knees praying on the side of a road labelled “change”.

Wallace wrote in the caption: “We often want to change but fear it. We feel comfort in routine, even if that routine is harmful. We shouldn't be afraid of asking for help.”

Wallace is currently under investigation by the BBC over the allegations, which he has vehemently denied.