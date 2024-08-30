Tana Ramsay reveals she and husband Gordon have monthly dates with dress code

Support truly

Tana Ramsay has spoken out about the date nights she has every month with her husband and famous chef, Gordon Ramsay.

The 50-year-old cookbook author, who shares six children with Gordon, spoke candidly about her family life during a recent appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby: The Podcast. While opening up about maintaining a close relationship with her husband, after welcoming their sixth child last year, she shared how they’ve since prioritized quality time together.

“In our relationship, as well, having little kids again, our present to each other on our last anniversary was, we have to go to the theater once a month,” she explained. “And we have to go out three times a month, and we’re not allowed to wear trainers.”

After confessing that she and her husband “got so used to” wearing trainers and jeans during the pandemic, they’ve now taken the opportunity to “dress up” during these dates throughout the month.

“[Like] in a nice dress, and I’ll wear heels. He’ll wear a suit or shirt and proper shoes. Not Gordon’s trainers,” she said, referring to her partner’s sneakers. “Proper time together.”

She added that when she and her husband have these nights together, that’s when they open up the most to each other.

“That’s where we have the best chats. We go out to dinner and we talk about ourselves, we talk about each other, we talk about the kids, but it’s not just about the kids,” Tana added. “And I think being older parents, we just kind of feel we’re better at doing all of that.”

open image in gallery Gordon and Tana Ramsay and their children at the BAFTA Children’s Awards in 2016 ( Getty Images )

The longtime couple, who tied the knot in 1996, share six children: Megan, 26, twins Jack and Holly, 24, Matilda “Tilly,” 22, Oscar, five, and Jesse, eight months.

Last month, Tana also revealed that her adult children had moved back in with their parents. “They left home, and they’ve all come back,” she said, during an episode of the Postcards from Midlife podcast, adding that they had primarily left because their London home had been undergoing a makeover. “They moved out of our house three years ago to renovate.”

During the renovation, Megan and Holly lived with friends, meanwhile, Jack was away gallivanting in “the west country.” Only Tilly stayed with her mother and father along with the little ones, Oscar and Jesse.

“By the time we finished the project and moved back in three weeks ago, everyone has a bedroom again,” she continued. “They’ve all moved home. Holly lives in Nottingham, but she’s always coming back to London and obviously wants a bedroom with her boyfriend [swimmer Adam Peaty].”

However, even with a full house, Tana noted that her youngest, Jesse, can “sleep through the noise.”

Luckily when someone’s sneaking in at three in the morning [and] the dog is barking like crazy, doors are slamming, he sleeps.” she said. “They just have to revolve around him really.”

During an interview with People, the Kitchen Nightmares star spoke candidly about what it was like to welcome a baby well into their marriage.

“I think I’m a better dad the second time round, if I’m honest,” he admitted. “Tana’s always been an amazing mom. But I think, if I had to self critique, I know I’m better because I’ve got experience now.”

He also added that there have been benefits to his children having such a wide age gap between them. “The second part of this family with the other two little ones, I think they’re in a great position because they’re getting educated a lot earlier from their bigger, older siblings, and they’re fascinated with their careers,” he explained. “Oscar understands what a police officer does now because his big sister is one, and then he’s still trying to put Jack’s Green Beret on.”