Gordon Ramsay couldn’t help but tease Benny Blanco after Selena Gomez announced that she and the music producer were engaged.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 32, shared news of her engagement with the 36-year-old “Eastside” singer to her millions of Instagram followers on Wednesday (December 11). Taking to the platform, Gomez shared a close-up photo of her massive diamond engagement ring, as well as the site of the proposal and a selfie showing her beaming reaction to the engagement.

“Forever begins now,” she captioned the post, which has been liked more than 16 million times on Instagram at the time of writing.

In the comments section, hundreds of fans and famous figures rushed to congratulate the Golden Globe nominee, including her best friend, pop star Taylor Swift. “Yes I will be the flower girl,” the Grammy winner wrote.

“SELENAAAAAAA,” Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow simply said.

open image in gallery Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are engaged one year after confirming their romance ( Instagram @selenagomez )

“HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!” commented Jennifer Aniston, while Emily in Paris star Lily Collins said: “Ahhhhhhhh yes yes yes!! Best news ever. Couldn’t be more happy for you both.”

However, there was one comment that raised eyebrows among Gomez’s fans. Chef Ramsay — who appeared on the fourth season of Gomez’s HBO series, Selena + Chef — commented under the post, “Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking,” along with three red heart emojis.

The record producer is known to be quite the chef, often sharing his recipes on social media. In April, he co-wrote his first cookbook, Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends.

open image in gallery Gordon Ramsay called ‘shady’ for his comment under Gomez’s post ( Instagram )

“Gordon Ramsay shady af he said it’s not the face so it must be the food,” one person on X/Twitter commented.

“Gordon’s compliments always come with a side of salt,” someone else said.

Others defended the Kitchen Nightmares host, like one person who claimed: “I think he’s referring to Selena’s cooking show, which he was a guest chef on.”

open image in gallery Gordon Ramsay appeared on Selena Gomez’s HBO series ‘Selena + Chef’ ( Getty Images )

According to reports, Blanco proposed to the Rare Beauty founder with a marquise diamond ring set on a gold band encrusted with small diamonds. The decision to get a marquise-shaped rock is likely a nod to Gomez’s 2015 hit “Good For You,” in which she boasts about being “on her marquise diamonds.”

The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in December 2023. Gomez recently gushed about Blanco in her September Vanity Fair cover story, where she emphasized their dedication to making each other feel safe.

“We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules,” she explained. “I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself.

“I’ve never been loved this way,” Gomez added. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”