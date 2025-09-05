Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes have been flooding in from the likes of Morgan Freeman, Victoria Beckham and Ralph Lauren in honour of the late Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani, who died aged 91.

The fashion house announced on Thursday that Armani died “surrounded by his loved ones”.

Stars from across industries – including tennis player Rafael Nadal, model Cindy Crawford, and actor Russell Crowe – have paid tribute to Armani, who became one of the most influential and globally renowned designers of the late 20th century.

Hollywood actor Freeman said: “On screen and off, in quiet moments and on the grandest stages, I have had the honor of wearing Armani.

“Today, we remember a man whose genius touched many lives and whose legacy of grace and timeless style will endure.”

Fashion designer Lauren said in a post on Instagram: “I have always had the deepest respect and admiration for Giorgio Armani, not only as a designer who never strayed from his vision but as a man who loved his family and friends and his homeland in such a special way.

“Though he was an icon of the world of fashion, he lived with great humility and a love of living that inspired the way he worked and the way he lived. He created a world reflecting all the things he loved with a foreverness that will be his legacy. ”

Meanwhile former Spice Girl Beckham described the designer as a “visionary” on a story on Instagram.

She said: “The fashion world has lost a true legend in Giorgio Armani – a visionary designer whose legacy will live on forever.

“I feel honoured to have called him a friend.”

Beckham featured in various Armani campaigns including an underwear ad alongside her husband, Sir David Beckham, in 2009.

A statement from the fashion house said: “With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani.

“Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects.”

Concern for his health was sparked when he missed Milan Fashion Week in June 2025 for the first time during the previews of Spring-Summer 2026 menswear.

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace also paid tribute on Instagram, sharing a photograph of Armani along with the caption: “The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever.”

American model Crawford described the designer as a “master of his craft”, while actress Michelle Pfeiffer said she was “heartbroken” in an Instagram post.

A number of Hollywood actors have also paid tribute to Armani including Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher, Diane Kruger and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Actress Julia Roberts shared a photo of herself with the designer on social media, along with the caption: “A true friend. A Legend.”

Roberts made headlines when she wore Armani menswear to the Golden Globes in 1990.

Meanwhile, Gladiator star Crowe recalled the first time he wore an Armani suit, expressing his adoration for the designer.

He said: “Mr Armani has made a deep contribution, to fashion, to design, to popular culture. His energy, vision and finesse has made a mark acknowledged around the globe. I adored him. He was so kind. So many significant moments in my life, awards, wedding, Wimbledon… all in Armani.

“I have been looking forward to seeing him, plans were in place for Milan at the end of this month. Alas… What a life he had, from his beginnings to his glory. Grazie Giorgio vivrai sempre nel mio cuore.”

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni also paid tribute, describing the designer as an “icon” and a symbol of the best of Italy.

The designer’s career spanned almost six decades, with his brand becoming a household name after its reinvention of power dressing gained global attention in 1980 when he dressed Richard Gere in American Gigolo.

A statement from his family and employees read: “In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication.

Armani continued working until his death, having directed a couture show in Paris, titled Noir Seduisant in July 2025, remotely from Milan due to a short illness.

The designer was no stranger to criticism during his career, making headlines in 2015 for comments about the dress of gay men, and in 2009, his company reached a financial settlement with Italian tax authorities regarding offshore subsidiaries, though no wrongdoing was admitted and no charges were filed.

Armani was awarded the French Legion of Honour and Italian Order of Merit for Labour for his work.

His funeral will be held privately according to his own wishes, and the funeral chamber will be set up from September 6 to September 7, and will be open from 9am to 6pm in Milan, at Via Bergognone 59, inside the Armani/Teatro.