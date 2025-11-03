Shop smarter and tick off her Christmas list early with these Black Friday deals

Between the glittering lights, endless gift lists and looming sale alerts, the most wonderful time of the year can also be the busiest. Luckily, this year’s Black Friday and Christmas shopping season is brimming with ideas that make treating her both joyful and effortless.

Whether she’s partial to the comfort of The Oodie wearable blanket, the craftsmanship of Carl Friedrik’s travel pieces or the indulgence of Selfridges’ luxury finds, there’s something here to match every personality and price point.

From tech-savvy essentials to beauty icons and timeless fashion favourites, we’ve gathered the most covetable gifts for her – all wrapped up in exclusive offers, limited-time discounts and festive flair. So, before the sales rush sets in, grab a cup of tea, settle in and explore our curated guide to the best Black Friday gifting deals on products she’ll actually want to unwrap.

Unwrap the power of refurbished with Back Market

( Back Market )

If she’s been hinting at new headphones, a smartwatch or maybe a console upgrade, Back Market will be your sustainable shortcut to Christmas gifting success. The leading marketplace for refurbished tech, Back Market proves that great gifts don’t have to come fresh out of the box.

Every device is restored by experts and backed by a 12-month warranty, plus your purchase helps to reduce the environmental impact of e-waste – so it’s good for your conscience as well as your wallet. Even better, between 17–23 November, shoppers can enjoy 8 per cent off orders over £150 across select AirPods, smartwatches, consoles and home appliances.

Shop Back Market’s black Friday deals and give the planet (and your present budget) a breather

Case closed, meet Carl Frederik, luggage meant to last

( Carl Fredrik )

For the woman who’s always planning her next escape – whether it’s a weekend sojourn to Paris or a long-haul to Tokyo – Carl Friedrik’s travel companions make every journey smoother, smarter and infinitely more stylish.

The brand’s Carry-on X (winner of the iF Design award) combines a hardwearing aluminium frame with a lightweight, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell for unmatched durability. Inside, clever compression straps and zipped pockets will ignite her inner Marie Kondo, while the 360-degree Hinomoto wheels ensure a whisper-quiet journey through even the busiest terminals. It’s no wonder the esteemed guests of The White Lotus rocked up with the brand in tow. And now, thanks to 30 per cent off sitewide from 24 November to 1 December, you can share the gift of premium practicality for a little bit less. This is their only sale of the year so don’t miss out!

Travel elegantly with Carl Frederik

When only the best will do, enter Selfridges

( Selfridges )

If there’s ever a moment to add a touch of luxury to her everyday, it’s now – and no one does indulgence quite like Selfridges. From big-name beauty brands to the most sought-after designer accessories, her gift under the tree will feel that little bit more special if it comes wrapped in Selfridges’ signature yellow.

Does she favour timeless elegance? Perhaps more trend-led statement pieces? Selfridges’ curated gift edit caters to everyone. Think radiant, exclusive skincare sets from Chanel or shimmering jewellery from Monica Vinader. There’s welcoming home fragrance from Diptyque and heritage handbags from the brands (ahem, Mulberry) she’s been quietly coveting all year. And for the sustainably-minded shopper, the Reselfridges collection brings guilt-free glamour to the fore with pre-loved, upcycled and planet-conscious pieces.

When it comes to thoughtful gifting, Selfridges makes it beautifully easy.

Discover Selfridges most coveted gifts

Delicate, daring, and decidedly giftable – that’s Lounge

( Lounge )

This season, Lounge proves that giving lingerie isn’t just about glamour, but rather confidence, comfort and celebrating every curve.

Take the Blossom Balcony Bra and coordinating undies. The set combines delicate floral lace with soft stretch fabrics, adjustable straps and panel accents, resulting in a treat she’ll genuinely love (and that actually fits her).

Founded in 2016 by Dan and Melanie Marsden, Lounge has evolved from an underwear brand into a modern British fashion house, blending style and empowerment with every piece. From classic balcony bras to seasonal favourites in flattering shapes, each collection makes exquisite detailing feel accessible. Because looking good isn’t just for window display mannequins.

With discounts of up to 70 per cent across all categories during the brand’s Black Friday shopping event, this is your chance to stock her lingerie drawer and wardrobe with must-have pieces, all without breaking the bank.

Find her perfect fit in Lounge’s black Friday collection

Browse beauty with benefits in Cult Beauty’s Black Friday deals

( Cult Beauty )

For the beauty-obsessed, gifting is serious business, and Cult Beauty has everything you’ll need to spark joy and major self-care envy this Christmas.

Since 2008, this London-born haven has hand-picked the world’s most innovative and exclusive brands, from cult favourites like Westman Atelier to rising stars such as Milk Makeup. Expect skincare innovations, hard-to-find hero products, and expertly selected gift sets designed to delight every beauty devotee.

Every item is tried, tested and ethically sourced, so your present will be as thoughtful as it is glamorous. And, with the code ‘AFFCYBER’ bringing you extra savings this black Friday, there couldn’t be a better time to treat her to the very best of beauty.

Discover black Friday’s Cult Beauty treasures

Roll out the style with Kukoon Rugs

( Kukoon )

Why not let her embrace style this season, without even getting dressed. That’s right, even from the comfort of her pyjamas, Kukoon Rugs turn everyday floors into standout statements.

Whether she loves bold, washable designs or timeless neutrals, every rug is crafted in-house in Northern Ireland to bring interiors flair straight from the loom to her room. From cosy autumn nights in to morning coffees on the sofa, these rugs set the tone for everyday life. And with over 44,000 five-star reviews, the results speak for themselves.

This Black Friday, give her space a fresh-season feeling with 20 per cent off sitewide using code ‘Indo20’. With fast delivery and customer service that truly cares, Kukoon rugs make gifting fun and unforgettable. Just think of your bare toes on Boxing Day, sinking into the squishy pile carpet.

Find the rug that makes her room pop in Kukoon’s Black Friday deals

The Oodie invites you to snuggle into the season

( The Oodie )

From family gatherings in matching dressing gowns on Christmas morning to cosy December evenings curled up with hot chocolates, The Oodie transforms everyday downtime into moments of softness, comfort and joy. The brand combines practical warmth and playful prints in designs for every age, be it little ones, loved ones or the family pet.

Wrap her in Sherpa Dressing Gowns adorned with Jungle or Hello Kitty Bow (licensed) designs, or opt for a classic Fluffy Dressing Gown to snuggle up as the cold weather rolls in. The brand’s fan-favourite Oodie™ Originals come in patterns ranging from Koala to Avocado and, if you’re looking to go all out, why not pair them with a Warming Sleep Set or Tee. Bring on the slow Sundays and movie marathons, we say.

Wrap her in warmth thanks to The Oodie’s Black Friday deals

Give gifts to treasure and style to cherish with Lands’ End

( Land' End )

From sumptuous cashmere jumpers to indulgent robes and slippers, every piece in the Lands’ End Christmas Shop is crafted to be worn, loved and remembered, year after year. Whether she’s leaning into the lull between Christmas and New Year’s or navigating a full festive calendar, these gifts combine enduring quality with effortless style.

The Lands’ End × Lulu Guinness capsule takes a playful approach to the brand’s classic designs, with whimsical sleepwear, statement knitwear and charming accessories. Each piece is meticulously crafted, meaning these gifts are sure to feel as delightful to give as they are to receive.

This Black Friday, explore a collection designed to inspire comfort, elegance and a touch of festive wonder. With versatile clothing to suit every personality and moment, Lands’ End helps you give gifts she’ll truly reach for time and again. Plus, now that Black Friday is here, don’t overlook Lands’ End’s unmissable savings on quality you can trust.

Find holiday-ready knits, sleepwear and more in the Lands’ End Black Friday offers