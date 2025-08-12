Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gethin Jones has been supported by his celebrity friends after announcing the death of his father, Goronwy Jones.

The Welsh TV presenter said in an Instagram tribute shared on Monday (11 August) that his father had the “most perfect, peaceful end” surrounded by family, with Welsh hymns playing and his “grandsons on speaker phone saying goodbye”.

Jones shared a photo of himself sitting next to his father, who was smiling in his hospital bed, while Jones held a phone speaker to his ear.

“Dad was poorly for a while, he put up a good fight, incredible really,” wrote the BBC Morning Live host. “It was so nice to see his dry humour, the importance of faith and his love for classical music shine through at the end.”

Celebrities including The One Show’s Alex Jones, Sir Chris Hoy and radio presenter Gaby Roslin shared messages of support.

Jones wrote, translated from Welsh: “Thinking of you Geth. Loads of love to you all,” while cyclist Hoy said: “So sorry to hear it mate, but heartwarming to see him surrounded with love.”

Roslin added: “Sending you so much love and my deepest sympathies to you and your whole family. I am so sorry Geth. But they always stay in our hearts forever.”

Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies wrote: “Oh much love, darling xx,” while documentary host Stacey Dooley shared a red love-heart emoji.

open image in gallery Gethin Jones pictured with his late father, Goronwy ( Instagram via @gethincjones )

It Takes Two host Janette Manrara wrote: “What beautiful words. Sending my love to you and your loved ones,” as This Morning’s Lisa Snowdon said, “Oh darling, sending so much love.”

Jones paid tribute to his father’s extraordinary teaching career, writing that former students had stopped him at Cardiff’s Heath Hospital asking about his dad.

“He probably taught them at some point,” wrote Jones. “He made a big impact on education in these parts over a long period of time.”

The presenter remembered his father’s teaching style as “strict and direct, always reasonable”, adding he was a “teacher for 40 years, and a headteacher for 28”.

open image in gallery Gethin Jones pictured in January ( Getty Images for The National Lo )

Jones also credited his sister, who works for the NHS, for her “amazing” care for their father.

“Always grateful for the care and understanding of the wonderful NHS staff – my sister is one of them. But this time, she was also the daughter. One of the strongest I know, (and then will cry at an emotive sentence in Welsh!). She’s just been amazing, didn’t miss a beat.”

He concluded: “A tough old week. But lucky in so many ways.”

Jones began his career hosting Blue Peter before moving to The One Show, This Morning and Morning Live, which he currently presents. He’s also appeared as a contestant on both Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity MasterChef.