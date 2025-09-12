Get ahead with future-proofed higher education courses

Higher education is evolving fast. As such, the most forward-thinking institutions are preparing graduates for more than a traditional career. These innovative courses combine academic rigour with real-world relevance, helping students build confidence, insight and connections to thrive in a changing world.

Book an open day at this Yorkshire university

( University of Hull )

Discover what makes the University of Hull a place where students think differently, live fully and prepare for life beyond their degree.

Join the Open Day on Saturday 11 October 2025 or Saturday 15 November 2025 and explore its proudly progressive history and up-to-the-minute facilities, all within a safe and leafy campus.

Get answers to questions about UCAS applications, student finance and support, and take a guided city tour through Hull’s buzzing student quarter and hidden gems. Open Day joiners also find out how studying at Hull goes beyond the classroom, with opportunities to study abroad, take on rewarding work placements or volunteer — giving students the skills and confidence to thrive after graduation.

Book an open day place

Sign up for a world-class summer of learning and networking

( HEC Paris )

Ranked among Europe’s top business schools, HEC Paris offers an intensive summer programme designed for ambitious university students and early career professionals.

Courses run over two weeks and cover a broad range of subjects, from geopolitics and entrepreneurship to luxury strategy and sustainable finance. All sessions are taught in English by HEC’s expert faculty, with a focus on blending academic insight with practical application — think case studies, group projects and industry-led workshops.

It’s also an opportunity to connect with a global cohort of driven peers and gain experience of one of Europe’s most prestigious faculties. Whether you’re building your CV or exploring a new direction, this is summer well spent.

Learn more

Learn the skills that stand out at a specialist university

( EHL Hospitality Business School )

For over 130 years, EHL Hospitality Business School, Switzerland, has pioneered hospitality and business education, combining academic excellence with hands-on learning across its wide range of programmes that are designed to equip ambitious professionals with sector-specific skills and strategic vision.

The bachelor’s programme blends rigorous business training, practical immersion and soft-skill development to prepare students for careers in hospitality, luxury, tech, sustainability and more. At postgraduate level, the Master’s in Hospitality Management provides a deeper immersion into service models and operational excellence, while the Master’s in Global Hospitality Business takes a cross-continental approach with study periods in Europe, Asia and North America.

For professionals with more experience, the MBA (revamped in 2026) will offer flexible path into strategic leadership, and at the highest academic level, the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA), run in partnership with the Drucker School of Management, allows senior executives to explore applied research and contribute to wider management practice.

Explore all courses

Accelerate your business career at a leading European business school

( EU Business School )

Since 1973, EU Business School (EU) has prepared future entrepreneurs and leaders through industry-aligned foundation, bachelor’s, master’s and MBA programmes, taught exclusively in English.

With campuses in Barcelona, Geneva, Munich and an online campus, EU’s community of more than 130 nationalities and 30,000 alumni provides networking opportunities around the globe. Intercampus and global exchange programmes further enrich students’ international experience.

EU’s pragmatic approach to learning, including case studies, business simulations, company visits and conferences with world-renowned leaders, offers insights into business to develop work-ready skills. In addition, the Career Services Department provides personalised guidance, internship support and networking opportunities for career success. EU has been awarded a five-star rating by the internationally recognised QS Stars.

Discover more

Enjoy flexible degree study

( Global Banking School )

Go higher this September with Global Banking School (GBS), offering sector-relevant, award-winning courses across 10 campuses in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds. In partnership with many leading UK higher education providers, GBS delivers an exceptional teaching experience that’s been recognised by students reporting outstanding National Student Survey results for six consecutive years.

Choose from undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in accounting, business, computing, construction, healthcare, project management, psychology with counselling and tourism. Courses are taught face-to-face, with flexible weekday, weekend and evening options designed to fit around your work or personal commitments.

Apply now

Harness the power of AI in business

( Founderz )

Global EdTech company Founderz is Europe’s leading online AI school by enrolment with more than 250,000 learners worldwide. As a Microsoft Worldwide Training Partner, it delivers flexible, practical programmes designed to make artificial intelligence accessible to everyone, with no technical background required.

Its AI & Innovation Certificate programme equips professionals, entrepreneurs and organisations with the skills to apply AI responsibly and effectively — from streamlining operations to boosting market performance.

Participants will gain recognised certification from both Microsoft and Founderz alongside monthly updates with the latest tools and strategies. They will also have access to a global peer community and 24/7 support from Founderz Fellows, its multilingual AI-powered learning companions. Founderz is a key partner for professionals, entrepreneurs and companies looking to adapt their careers and businesses to an AI-driven world.

Find out more

Access affordable, high-quality online learning

( MyEdSpace )

If you’re trying to secure a place at your university of choice, extra help could increase your chances of success. As UK learners navigate rising education costs and variable teaching standards, MyEdSpace offers an alternative.

This award-winning online platform delivers high-quality live maths, English and science lessons for students in Years 5 to 13, led by experienced, qualified teachers. Courses include live lessons, exam-style homework and step-by-step video walkthroughs.

Parents can learn more by joining a free webinar hosted by the company’s co-founder, Sean Hirons, who’ll introduce the platform, explain its approach and discuss key issues in UK education today. Webinar attendees receive up to 40% off courses.

Register your place now

Shape your career at a triple-accredited French business school in Barcelona

( TBS Education )

Do you aspire to have a successful international career? TBS Education’s programmes are designed to help you prepare for this. At the Barcelona campus, students can choose from a wide portfolio of official MSc programmes, such as Finance, Marketing, AI and International Business, as well as a Bachelor’s degree in Management.

Taught in English and backed by the academic excellence of a triple-accredited French business school, these programmes combine rigorous training with the unique cultural and professional experience of living in Barcelona. Applications for the 2026-27 academic year will open in October, offering early opportunities for ambitious candidates worldwide.

Coming soon: new MSc programmes in Cultural Management and AI-focused specialisations that offer further ways to enhance career prospects and global networking opportunities.

Find out more

Get advice from top university admissions experts

( Crimson Education )

Crimson Education is a global leader in university admissions consultancy, supporting students in securing places at the world’s most competitive institutions.

With a network of former admissions officers, top tutors and application strategists, Crimson offers personalised, data-driven guidance across every stage of the admissions process. Students are up to 10 times more likely to gain admission to top US and UK universities such as Stanford, Oxford, MIT and Cambridge.

From academic tutoring to extracurricular development and essay mentorship, Crimson empowers students aged 14-18 to achieve their ambitions and stand out in a crowded applicant pool.

Speak to an expert today

Earn your degree at a pace that suits you

( BGA’s Unique Pathway )

BGA’s Unique Pathway (UP) Programme offers an innovative and flexible route for learners to get their university degree. Choose from degrees in business management, computing, hospitality management and sports and leisure, with several pathways available fully online.

Learners receive continuous support from learning coaches and academic mentors, who guide coursework, monitor progress and ensure goals are met. There are no final exams — assessment is based on a portfolio of evidence, creating a less stressful and more practical learning experience. Depending on the pathway, rolling admissions allow learners to start at multiple points throughout the year, making entry flexible and personalised.

Plus, you can set the pace of your own learning, with flexible study from anywhere or attend BGA Hubs worldwide — spaces designed for peer interaction, structure and personalised guidance. Discover which Unique Pathway programme fits your goals at bravegenerationacademy.com

Find out more

