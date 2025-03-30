Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Geri Halliwell has shared an insight into her home life with her husband Christian Horner following a Formula 1 texting scandal.

The former Spice Girl, 52, has been married to the Red Bull team principal, 51, since 2015. Last year, he was accused of “inappropriate, controlling behaviour” by a female colleague, which he denied.

Screenshots of alleged WhatsApp messages between Horner and the employee were anonymously leaked the day after a three week external Red Bull investigation absolved him from the allegations.

Horner was later exonerated for a second time after the female employee appealed the findings of the external investigation, which were upheld.

Speaking to The Times, Halliwell detailed that her and Horner’s dynamic behind closed doors is “quite silly” and that they spend time together out in nature or playing games.

“So these are the fun things we do,” she shared. “We walk the dogs together, we like walking. I bought him a goldendoodle for his birthday. I hid the puppy in a phone box and handed it to him.”

She continued: “We’re very much old-school and family focused. He loves doing barbecues – it’s a real man thing. He’s very tidy. I might leave things around, which makes him a bit cross.”

open image in gallery Geri Halliwell has opened up about married life with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner ( Getty Images )

Of their evenings together she added: “We’ll find a TV series that we lock into. I’ll try my best not to watch it when he goes away. I waited for him before finishing Severance.

“We like playing games too. The other day, in the kitchen, we were playing 20 questions – you’ve got to guess what the object is. We’re quite silly.”

When asked, Halliwell denied changing her surname from Horner to Halliwell-Horner in the wake of the scandal as media reports had speculated at the time.

“That’s a load of c***. It’s my writing name,” the singer, who has a new book Rosie Frost: Ice on Fire out next month, claimed. “I haven’t legally changed anything — Horner is the name on my passport.”

open image in gallery Horner was accused of ‘inappropriate, controlling behaviour’ by a female colleague last year, which he denied ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere in the interview, Halliwell seemingly teased a forthcoming Spice Girls reunion with Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham all attached to the project.

“My hope is we come back together as a collective. It’s more respectful to come as one,” she said. “There will be something. We’ll come as one.”

It comes days after Melanie C revealed on The Jimmy & Nath Show on Australia's 2Day FM that the group wants to do “something special” to commemorate 30 years of their hit single “Wannabe”.

“Obviously I can’t say too much but we are talking about things,” she teased. “Hopefully a nice little world tour!"