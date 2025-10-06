Two-fifths of Gen Z admit they lack confidence with DIY

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new survey has growing concern that essential DIY skills are fading among younger generations, with nearly a third of the public expressing this view.

Research commissioned by Nationwide Building Society found that two-fifths (41 per cent) of Gen Z individuals, aged 16 to 28, admit to a lack of confidence in their practical abilities.

This contrasts sharply with Millennials (29-44), where only a fifth (19 per cent) report a decline in such skills. The generational divide is starkly evident in tasks like bleeding a radiator; a mere 9 per cent of Gen Z have tackled this, compared to 53 per cent of Baby Boomers (61-79).

However, younger generations are less likely to leave DIY work incomplete for long periods, the survey indicates.

open image in gallery YouTube and TikTok are replacing DIY manuals for home improvement tips ( PA/ALAMY )

Gen-Z adults said they typically leave jobs unfinished for three to four months on average – the shortest time period of all generations surveyed – compared with an average of 11 months for Baby Boomers.

Younger generations are also spending more on improvements typically, perhaps because older DIY enthusiasts have already stocked up on equipment.

Over the past 12 months, Millennials estimated they have spent £1,123 on average on DIY tasks, with Gen-Z spending £1,014 on average. This compared with £794 for the Gen-X age group aged 45 to 60 and Baby Boomers’ typical spend of £444.

Across the survey, people said they leave DIY jobs for around seven months on average.

One in 10 (10 per cent) people surveyed admitted to leaving DIY jobs unfinished for a year or more.

The most common reason cited across the survey for the apparent skills shortfall is that knowledge is not being passed down through generations, followed by perceptions that manual skills are less of a priority nowadays.

Some people surveyed believe the decline is due to a lack of practical education, while others said it is because a professional can easily be hired to do the job.

YouTube was the most common “go to” source for DIY help in the survey, selected by 46 per cent of people, with TikTok also being a front-runner among Gen-Z.

Despite the popularity of tips on social media, nearly a third (31 per cent) of people across the survey said they go to family for tips and wisdom.

With some jobs it may also be essential to call in a professional to do the task rather than put safety at risk.

Carlo Pileggi, Nationwide’s head of mortgage products, said: “Forget dusty manuals and an old toolbox; today’s how-to comes from TikTok hacks and YouTube tutorials.

“So, if you hear stop-start drilling and repeat talking at 10pm, relax. It’s likely someone re-watching a tutorial as they struggle to assemble that infuriating flat-pack.”

Censuswide carried out the survey among more than 2,000 people in September.