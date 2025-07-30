Increasing number of Gen Zers are suffering from ‘Baristaphobia’ and too afraid to talk to humans in coffee shops

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gen Z needs to wake up and smell the coffee.

Nearly half of all young people are too shy to order a cup of coffee, suffering from “Baristaphobia” and instead opting to order their caffeine fix on their phones, according to survey done by Philips, which makes espresso machines.

Plagued with anxiety about picking the wrong thing to order – or having an awkward encounter – 47 percent of Gen Z don’t even step foot into coffee shops, the research claims. Instead, the tech-savvy generation is opting for ease and comfort, choosing to order their caffeine fix on delivery apps, according to the report.

Seven percent of those surveyed admitted to suffering from “Baristaphobia,” or being too scared to even approach a barista.

“Sometimes I got plans like I could conquer the world and sometimes I scared to order a coffee,” one X user wrote.

open image in gallery Nearly half of Gen Z suffers from ‘baristaphobia’ and is too shy to order their cup of coffee in person, according to a new report. ( Getty Images )

The poster wasn’t the only one.

“Ordering at an *in person* Dunkin’ or Starbucks that don’t have drive thru’s are so triggering idk why. i literally would rather drive farther to go thru a drive thru. ordering is so anxiety provoking idk why!” another X user wrote.

“Starbucks barista told me ‘don’t be scared’ as I was coming up to order,” one social media user commented.

Those who are too scared to even place an order have instead turned to artificial intelligence to teach them how to make a cup of coffee. According to the research, one in 10 Gen Z has used AI to perfect their cup.

However, the anxiety doesn’t stop just with ordering. Two out of five Gen Z –or 38 percent – said making a cup of joe for someone else fills them with a sense of dread – and that they fear the social consequences of making a potentially bad cup, the Phillips survey found.

open image in gallery Plagued with anxiety about picking the wrong thing to order – or having an awkward encounter – 47 percent of Gen Z don’t even step foot into coffee shops ( Getty Images )

Younger caffeine fiends' habits have also been fueled by social media, as 45 percent of Gen Z report trying various viral drinks they’ve found on social media platforms such as TikTok or Instagram.

Lizzie Lee, Philips’ in-house coffee expert, theorized that Gen Z wants the pressure taken off their coffee-making experience.

“Gen Z wants great coffee without the pressure. Whether it’s avoiding awkward cafe encounters or sticking to a tighter budget, brewing at home gives them full control - taste, cost and convenience,” Lee said.

Philips says their super-automatic espresso machines can help Gen-Z craft barista-quality coffee from the comfort of their home.