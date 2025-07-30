Increasing number of Gen Zers are suffering from ‘Baristaphobia’ and too afraid to talk to humans in coffee shops
Nearly half of all Gen Z are too shy to order a cup of coffee, according to a new report.
Gen Z needs to wake up and smell the coffee.
Nearly half of all young people are too shy to order a cup of coffee, suffering from “Baristaphobia” and instead opting to order their caffeine fix on their phones, according to survey done by Philips, which makes espresso machines.
Plagued with anxiety about picking the wrong thing to order – or having an awkward encounter – 47 percent of Gen Z don’t even step foot into coffee shops, the research claims. Instead, the tech-savvy generation is opting for ease and comfort, choosing to order their caffeine fix on delivery apps, according to the report.
Seven percent of those surveyed admitted to suffering from “Baristaphobia,” or being too scared to even approach a barista.
“Sometimes I got plans like I could conquer the world and sometimes I scared to order a coffee,” one X user wrote.
The poster wasn’t the only one.
“Ordering at an *in person* Dunkin’ or Starbucks that don’t have drive thru’s are so triggering idk why. i literally would rather drive farther to go thru a drive thru. ordering is so anxiety provoking idk why!” another X user wrote.
“Starbucks barista told me ‘don’t be scared’ as I was coming up to order,” one social media user commented.
Those who are too scared to even place an order have instead turned to artificial intelligence to teach them how to make a cup of coffee. According to the research, one in 10 Gen Z has used AI to perfect their cup.
However, the anxiety doesn’t stop just with ordering. Two out of five Gen Z –or 38 percent – said making a cup of joe for someone else fills them with a sense of dread – and that they fear the social consequences of making a potentially bad cup, the Phillips survey found.
Younger caffeine fiends' habits have also been fueled by social media, as 45 percent of Gen Z report trying various viral drinks they’ve found on social media platforms such as TikTok or Instagram.
Lizzie Lee, Philips’ in-house coffee expert, theorized that Gen Z wants the pressure taken off their coffee-making experience.
“Gen Z wants great coffee without the pressure. Whether it’s avoiding awkward cafe encounters or sticking to a tighter budget, brewing at home gives them full control - taste, cost and convenience,” Lee said.
Philips says their super-automatic espresso machines can help Gen-Z craft barista-quality coffee from the comfort of their home.
