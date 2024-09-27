Aisling Bea shows off Bake Off cake depicting her C-section

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Irish comedian and actor Aisling Bea entertained and disturbed viewers in equal measure when she revealed a cake she’d baked depicting her C-Section.

The This Way Up star was appearing on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice on Thursday (26 Septembe) when she revealed the creation.

She posted a snapshot of herself holding the cake to her Instagram stories, alongside the caption: “Thank you for watching. I hoped you enjoyed my LOOKS SO REAL c-section cake.”

In the show, she presented her bake with the following introduction: “Alison, as you know I recently had a baby. I decided to get a C-section, which is where they slice through seven layers of your skin after putting an injection in your spine to numb your legs, and then they pull your organs to the side and pull the life that you’ve created out of your stomach, and that’s called the ‘easy’ way. Too posh to push and all that sort of stuff.”

She then unveiled the cake itself. Covered in pale pink icing, it had a slit across the middle, slathered in glistening red jam to look like blood, with two doll’s arms poking out. She also presented the dessert while wielding a pizza cutter.

“This is my belly button as you can see,” she said, “and afterwards I was like, ‘you must have used a pizza slice, because that’s not feeling good.’ So that’s what that is there.”

She finished her presentation by summing up her cake as “a delicious treat for all the family.”

Presenter Alison Hammond was suitably impressed by the creativity on display, declaring: “I love it. It’s not going to get a handshake... but I absolutely love it.”

Bea, 40, revealed she was pregnant with her first child with partner Jack Freeman in June this year, in a “Tripadvisor review of pregnancy” Instagram post giving it one star. She gave birth in August.

The Great British Bake Off has returned to Channel 4 for its 15th season. The first episode aired on Tuesday 24 September.