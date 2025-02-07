Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The youngest son of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is getting married today in Ahmedabad city, in a seemingly low-key traditional ceremony.

Jeet, son of Asia’s second-richest man, was engaged to Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah, in March 2023. They have stayed private, with few details of their engagement emerging.

Festivities began on Wednesday and videos on social media showed the couple dancing with musician Gurdeep Mehndi at a pre-wedding ceremony.

The wedding, itself set for Friday, will reportedly be held according to Jain and Gujarati customs in Shantigram, a township built by Adani Realty.

Several Indian media reports last month claimed Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez and Sydney Sweeney would be in attendance and teased a Taylor Swift performance.

However, a source close to Swift told The Independent she won’t be attending or performing.

Mr Adani himself clarified to the media that his son’s wedding would be a “very simple” affair.

Gautam Adani, centre, with his wife Priti Adani and granddaughter at the Maha Kumbh Mela in January 2025 ( Getty )

“Jeet’s marriage is on 7th February. Our activities are like common people. His marriage will be very simple and with fully traditional ways,” Mr Adani said while attending the Hindu religious festival called Maha Kumbh.

According to news reports, the couple have partnered with NGOs supported by the Adani Group to call attention to the causes they support.

Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra has reportedly been working with an organisation called Family of Disabled to create hand-painting shawls for the couple.

Additionally, Artisans from the organisation are designing items for the wedding like place cards and plates.

The couple have also commissioned Indian artisans to create various accessories and gifts for the bride’s trousseau and for guests.

Four hundred artisans from Nashik are weaving Paithani sarees for guests by hand, according to a report by The Times of India. Paithani is a traditional Maharashtrian weave that uses silk and gold or silver thread and is named after the town where the sarees were first made by hand.

The couple have pledged to contribute ₹1 m (£9,176) each to pay for the weddings of 500 women with disabilities every year, reported NDTV.

In January, media reports said more than 1,000 luxury cars were being arranged to ferry guests to and from the locations, thousands of lilies were being brought from across the world to decorate the wedding venue, and a drone show was in the works to mark the celebrations.