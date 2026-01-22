Knowledge is power, and if you’re looking to gamble smarter, safer and with more confidence, Casino.org has all the info you need. Since 1995, the organisation has helped millions improve their online casino betting with up-to-date, trusted and unbiased information – all provided entirely for free. A completely independent company, not linked to a specific casino, it road tests and rates sites along with providing a wealth of helpful player-led resources backed up by some of the betting industry’s top experts.

Helping you find the best casinos

Casino.org’s rigorous reviews are trusted across the industry and help you play smart while gambling responsibly online. Each casino that is featured on their site has been comprehensively tested and reviewed via their 25-step process. This includes assessing a casino’s security and trustworthiness, their selection of high-quality games, customer care services and variety of bonuses and promotions on offer.

“Our experienced editors follow a process that’s built to be independent, honest, and focused entirely on what’s best for you, the player. Every recommendation we give is earned, not bought. In an industry full of noise, we pride ourselves on being the clear, dependable voice players can rely on,” Alexander Korsager, Casino.org’s General Manager, explains.

Considering the most important part of gambling online is how secure and speedy transactions are, Casino.org goes a step further when it comes to seeing how sites deal with banking and getting players their money. Every operator they feature is tested anonymously with real money, and their reviewers go through the process of depositing and withdrawing funds to find any flaws and failings a casino might have.

If an online casino meets all of their strict requirements, they recommend it to their readers. However, when a casino doesn’t quite cut it and could pose a potential risk to gamblers, they add it to their list of sites to avoid. Currently, they have a list of over 90 casinos that are best avoided, with further rogue sites being added as needed. Avoiding these sites helps players avoid a whole lot of issues, whether it’s unjustified loss or confiscation of funds, slow processing of winnings or difficulties claiming and receiving bonuses, as well as unresponsive customer service and insecure websites.

Sharing all the intel you need

The organisation shares the latest news and intel from Las Vegas ( Getty )

Beyond their trusted reviews and lists of sites to avoid, Casino.org’s ongoing articles about the gambling world are essential reading for all those who want to get ahead. Their ongoing news coverage keeps you up to date with the happenings of gambling around the world, from updates about casinos and changing financial regulations to the latest events and intel from the home of gambling, Las Vegas.

Beyond this, their learning hub is packed with information. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a total beginner, their guides share important intel and myth-busting pieces on all types of games from roulette and slots to poker and blackjack.

The go-to for expert advice

Casino.org’s expert writers have years of gaming experience ( Getty Images )

From their reviews to their guides, all of Casino.org’s content is created by expert voices from the industry. The organisation has a talented team of 15 casino and sports writers who provide top-notch insights into the iGaming industry and cover almost every market, including the US, Canada, New Zealand, Ireland and the UK. With years of experience, they offer helpful tips and well-researched reviews to ensure that you always receive the best advice.

Casino.org also works with industry professionals who advise and support their work and make sure their content stays accurate, fresh and player-focused. For example, they work with Dr Catalin Barboianu, a mathematician and philosopher of science, who consults on all mathematical aspects of games. Meanwhile, R P Wilson, a distinguished con and scams expert, advises on cheating and game protection. There are also addiction specialists Lin Anderson and Aaron Sternlicht on hand to ensure their responsible gambling advice is as relevant and helpful as possible.

Ensuring you are gambling responsibly

Teaming up with Lin Anderson and Aaron Sternlicht is part of Casino.org’s mission to encourage responsible gambling. Gambling should always be fun, and the well-being of players is at the heart of everything Casino.org does. Their website has a whole section dedicated to this topic with useful tools, information, tips and resources to keep you having fun while gambling responsibly. This includes setting out what responsible gambling really is, free self-assessment tests and advice for spotting the signs of problem gambling in yourself and loved ones, as well as links to organisations like Gamblers Anonymous and GambleAware, so you can easily access support.

Whether you are a longtime fan of casinos or new to dabbling in the world of gambling, Casino.org’s independent and expert-backed advice is a must-use resource to help stack the odds in your favour and keep you one step ahead. After all, the organisation has helped its visitors win over $44 million since 1995.

Find out more at Casino.org