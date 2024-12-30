Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Gal Gadot has revealed she had to undergo emergency brain surgery in February after doctors found a “massive” blood clot while she was pregnant with her fourth child.

The Wonder Woman actor, 39, shared details of the health emergency in a social media post, writing that she wanted to share her story both as a way of “processing everything” as well as to “raise awareness and support others” facing a similar situation.

“This year has been one of profound challenges and deep reflections, and I’ve wrestled with how, or even if, to share a personal story. At the end, I decided to let my heart guide me,” Gadot wrote on Instagram. The post was accompanied by a picture of her breastfeeding daughter Ori.

The actor revealed that she was diagnosed with a blood clot in her brain after weeks of “excruciating headaches that confined me to bed” in February.

“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live,” she said.

“We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery. My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning “my light,” wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel.”

Ori is the Heart of Stone actor’s fourth child with producer Jaron Varsano.

Gadot thanked doctors and staff at the Cedars Sinai Hospital and said she was now “fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back”.

“The journey has taught me so much. First, it’s vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it’s telling us. Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving,” she wrote.

“Second, awareness matters. I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT(develop a blood clot in the brain).

“It’s so important to identify early because it’s treatable. While rare, it’s a possibility, and knowing it exists is the first step to addressing it. Sharing this is not meant to frighten anyone but to empower. If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing.”

CVT, or cerebral venous thrombosis, occurs when a blood clot forms in the brain’s venous sinuses. The clot prevents blood from being drained from the brain, which results in pressure building up in the blood vessels, leading to swelling and bleeding in the brain.

In March this year, the Snow White actor had posted a picture from the hospital sharing news of her daughter’s birth, writing that the “pregnancy was not easy and we made it through”.

Gadot has three other daughters with Varsano, Alma, Maya, and Daniella.