Gadget gifts that make life easier and brighter

Whether you’re upgrading your kit, buying for a gadget-obsessed child or a photography-curious adult, these devices are worth snapping up now – and guaranteed to ramp up excitement for Christmas and New Year.

Make life easier and screen time smarter with these learning and relaxation apps for kids

( Moshi )

Give your child calm, creative and educational digital experiences with Moshi’s suite of apps for kids, created by the BAFTA-winning team behind Moshi Monsters. Moshi Kids is a sleep and mindfulness app that, according to NYU Langone Health, can help children fall asleep an average of 28 minutes faster, stay asleep 22 minutes longer and wake 50 per cent less often. With calming bedtime stories, lullabies and meditations, it supports emotional regulation and better sleep and naptimes.

Moshi Play turns learning into adventure, featuring fun, educational activities that fuel pre-school development with maths mini-games, puzzles, bubble pop, drawing, dress up, shopping games, stickers and problem solving, all through joyful ad-free play. Moshi Coloring World inspires children’s imaginations and focus, letting them colour, paint and design their own digital masterpieces in a safe and mindful space.

The latest app, Moshi's Drawing for Toddlers (the cutest way to learn to draw) is designed especially for the littlest hands, helping young children learn to draw through guided, step-by-step tracing activities. Trusted by parents, child development experts, teachers and sleep scientists worldwide, these apps make screen time purposeful and help children to play, sleep and learn wherever they are.

Download all three apps from iOS or Android app stores

Download now

Turn up the fun with kids’ gaming

( Outright Games )

Inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse, young fans can throw the greatest party ever with Gabby and Pandy Paws in Gabby’s Dollhouse: Ready to Party! Explore a colourful 3D doll’s house filled with imaginative rooms, creative mini-games and magical surprises as you prepare for the ultimate celebration.

Ride the Catavator to Crafting World, Fairy Tail Garden, Caturn, Sweet Treat Mountain, Mermaid-lantis and the Playroom, completing challenges and collecting items for the party. Play solo or team up in local co-op, taking on the roles of Gabby and Pandy Paws. With intuitive controls, heartwarming storytelling and endless fun, this family-friendly adventure inspires creativity, learning and play for children of all ages.

Available on PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo consoles.

Find out more at Outrightgames.com

Buy now

Find smart savings on photography gear

( MPB )

If you’re shopping for someone who loves shooting stills or video, MPB is a great place to start. As the world’s biggest platform for used photo and video kit, it handles more than half a million items each year and has earned an ‘excellent’ rating on Trustpilot from over 40,000 reviews.

Choosing second-hand gear with MPB means gaining access to a huge selection of carefully checked cameras, lenses and accessories, all backed by a free warranty. It’s a straightforward way to pick up quality equipment at a lower price. MPB also makes it easy to sell or trade in unwanted kit.

You can get a free instant quote online, arrange a fully insured collection at no cost and receive quick payment, or opt to trade in and upgrade with free shipping both ways.

Find out more at Mpb.com

Shop now

Ensure your family memories are backed up

( UGREEN )

Feel the warmth of making memories with loved ones with the UGREEN NASync DH4300 Plus, a smart solution for preserving the moments that matter most. With up to 120TB of storage, this network-attached system keeps your family photos, videos, music and important documents safe, secure and easily accessible. Its intuitive interface makes sharing across devices between family members completely seamless, even for those who aren’t tech-savvy, ensuring everyone can enjoy and contribute to your family archive.

Perfect for capturing everyday moments and holiday memories alike, the NASync DH4300 Plus offers peace of mind for all the family. Whether backing up cherished memories or keeping digital life organised, it’s the ideal gift for a connected, protected and happy home this festive season.

Discover more at Ugreen.com and save 15 per cent off online until 28 December 2025.

Shop now

Upgrade your typing with a mechanical keyboard

( Lo Free )

The Flow Lite 84 is a compact, low-profile mechanical keyboard built for smooth and effortless typing throughout the day. Its streamlined 84-key layout keeps all essential functions within reach while maintaining a clean, space-saving footprint for your home or workplace desk setup. It features ultra-responsive switches, providing a crisp yet soft feel and a durable aluminium top case that adds stability and long-lasting comfort.

Multi-device connectivity with quick switching makes it easy to move between a laptop, tablet and phone without breaking your workflow. Now available with a UK layout, the Flow Lite 84 offers familiar key placement and an intuitive typing experience for users who want performance and style in equal measure. Whether you use it for work or personal tasks, it brings precision and elegance to every keystroke.

Enjoy 15 per cent off until 21 Dec 2025 at Amazon.co.uk

Buy now

Keep your devices running on every adventure

( Jackery )

Step up your power game with the Jackery Explorer 2000 v2. Built with Tesla-inspired CTB (cell-to-body) technology, this 2,042Wh/2,200W LiFePO₄ station packs serious performance into a compact, travel-ready design.

Its intelligent ChargeShield 2.0 system uses 62 layers of protection and adaptive variable-speed charging to safeguard both your devices and the battery at every step. Reaching 80 per cent charge in just 52 minutes, it’s ideal for anyone who wants fast, dependable energy at home and on the go.

From keeping laptops and drones ready to powering everyday home tech, it delivers efficiency and innovation wherever you need it.

Find yours at Uk.jackery.com

Shop now

Elevate your tech with stylish and protective cases

( PITAKA )

Personalise your everyday tech with PITAKA’s PTK “Leaping” Aramid Fiber Phone Case, available in five vibrant colourways – Gold Green, Blue Black, Gold Red, Blue Orange and Orange Black. Blending advanced materials with modern aesthetics, it features PITAKA’s Text-Weaving technology for precise, multicolour monogram patterns.

The Amber Magnetcoat keeps the magnetic ring visible yet protected, while upgraded N52SH magnets boost MagSafe strength by 20 per cent. Beyond cases, PITAKA also offers MagSafe accessories such as stands, wallets and power banks for a fully customised setup.

Enjoy 10 per cent off with code PTK10OFF at Ipitaka.com – valid until 31 December 2025.

Shop now

Turn up the volume with a portable speaker

( Richer Sounds )

Bring every party to life with the Klipsch Miami, a portable Bluetooth speaker built for music-lovers who want powerful sound that brings the vibes. Featuring a karaoke microphone, retractable handle and trolley wheels, it’s easy to move from room to room or take outdoors. A built-in pole mount ensures quick set-up for any celebration, while dedicated buttons for airhorn, record-scratch and applause effects gather crowds and amplify the energy.

Dynamic RGB lights pulse to the beat with five preset shows on the Klipsch Connect Plus app. With up to 18 hours of battery life, IPX4 splashproof durability and Bass Boost mode, this speaker is ready for hours of entertainment. Stream via Bluetooth or plug in instruments and enjoy immersive sound wherever you go.

Sign up for free with your email to enter the VIP club, then members get the Klipsch Miami for £399 until 8 February 2026.

Find yours at Richersounds.com

Shop now

Spark creativity with a mess-free drawing tool

( Wacom )

Give screen time new purpose with the Wacom MovinkPad 11, an Android creative tablet designed to inspire drawing, writing and imaginative play. The tablet is ultra-light, easy to hold and features an 11in LCD display. Add in Wacom’s pen technology and you get precise strokes that feel just like drawing on paper. Whether sketching, taking notes, journaling or experimenting with hand-lettering, users can start creating right away with preinstalled apps like Wacom Canvas and Clip Studio Paint.

The wider Android ecosystem also opens the door to countless art, learning and productivity tools that grow as you practice. Perfect for kids and teens – and their parents who would prefer creating over scrolling – it encourages meaningful digital time and builds confidence through hands-on creativity. Adults benefit too, using the MovinkPad 11 for relaxing sketch sessions or focused visual thinking.

Purchase for £389.99 at Wacom.com

Buy now

Bring racing fun into your living room

( Thrustmaster )

Gift the petrolhead in your life something they can enjoy from the comfort of their own home. The Thrustmaster T98 Ferrari 296 is an entry-level sim racing setup officially licensed by Ferrari with an easy plug-and-play experience that brings racing games to life without the complexity of force feedback systems. The wheel includes three driving profiles with different levels of centre deadzone, making it ideal for young players who are learning the basics or for anyone taking their first steps into sim racing.

The T98 comes with a responsive pedal set and is available in two versions suited to PlayStation and Xbox. Both are also compatible with PC and are the only officially licensed racing wheels under £100 for these platforms. Perfect for titles like Forza Horizon 5, Gran Turismo 7 and F1 25, it brings the racetrack into your living room.

Buy yours at Thrustmaster.com

Shop now

Brew great coffee wherever you go

( OutIn )

Make every coffee moment special with OutIn’s range of portable brewing tools, designed for people who want to indulge in quality coffee on the move. The Mino Portable Espresso Machine makes true cafe-style espresso from a compact pocket-size design with a 22-bar pump, fast heating and quick charging. The Nano Portable Espresso Machine, a Red Dot Design Award winner and long-time bestseller, offers rapid heating, extended battery life and the choice of brewing with either ground coffee or capsules.

For those who value grinding fresh beans, the Fino portable electric grinder provides 28 precise grind settings with smooth loading and a cordless grab-and-go build that means effortless brewing even when away from home.

Loved by travellers, outdoor enthusiasts and busy urban coffee fans, OutIn’s compact tools mean you never have to compromise your favourite coffee order. With Christmas approaching, new gift boxes make choosing the perfect present easy.

Explore Outin.com for the full range and seasonal gift boxes

Shop now

Take home climate control into your own hands

( Boldr )

Say goodbye to clunky, noisy plastic space heaters that circulate dust, dry out the air, and waste energy. Kelvin by Boldr is an energy saving and intelligent space heater that provides completely silent, sun-like warmth exactly where it is needed, whether in a drafty garage, cold bathroom or home office. It installs in minutes, plugs into a standard outlet and works with the Boldr Energy app so users can set schedules, check energy use and adjust heat from their phone. Kelvin can help lower heating bills by up to 30 per cent and can integrate into your favourite smart home systems. Bring lasting warmth to the coldest corner of your home with Kelvin.

Save 25 per cent until 22 December 2025 at Shopboldr.com

Shop now

Relax with the aid of a wearable device

( Pulsetto )

If you’re looking to bring more ease into your everyday routine, Pulsetto FIT can help you create calmer moments. This lightweight wearable device sits comfortably around the neck and uses gentle, low-frequency pulses inspired by vagus-nerve stimulation technology to support your natural relaxation response. Designed for modern life, it aims to help you feel more centred and focused, even on your busiest days.

The intuitive app gives you full control, with adjustable intensity levels and optional guidance to shape each session to your liking. Compact, rechargeable and crafted from premium materials, it fits seamlessly into daily life and will appeal to anyone who values tech with a mindful edge. Pulsetto FIT also makes a thoughtful gift for those who appreciate innovations that bring a touch of tranquillity to their routine.

Buy now with code ‘TECHGIFT’ to save up to £25 until 5 January 5 at Pulsetto.tech

Shop now

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.