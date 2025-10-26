Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hormel Foods has issued a recall of nearly 4.9 million pounds of its frozen boneless chicken products distributed to restaurants, cafeterias, and other commercial food outlets, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

The recall follows customer reports of metal fragments found in chicken breast and thigh products. FSIS said Hormel traced the contamination to a damaged conveyor belt used during production. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The affected Hormel Fire Braised chicken products were shipped nationwide to HRI Commercial Food Service, a restaurant supply company, between February 10 and September 19. The products are only sold to food service companies, not directly to consumers.

The following products are the subject of the recall:

13.9-lb. cases containing “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH MEAT,” with item code “65009” printed on the label.

13.8-lb. cases containing 3-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “77531” printed on the label.

13.8-lb. cases containing 4-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “46750” printed on the label.

23.8-lb. cases containing 5-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “86206” printed on the label.

13.95-lb. cases containing “BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST WITH RIB MEAT,” with item code “134394” printed on the label.

Hormel fire-braised chicken thighs are among the recalled items ( HORMEL )

The full list of affected pack dates can be found on the USDA website.

FSIS advised that any recalled chicken still stored in hotel, restaurant, or cafeteria freezers should be discarded. Hormel stated it has contacted all customers who received the impacted items.

The Austin, Minnesota-based business released a statement saying that “No other Hormel products are affected, and no illnesses or injuries have been reported in association with this recall.”

The news comes days after a major recall on more than 140,000 bottles of cholesterol medication was upgraded to a higher risk level.

In September, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Enforcement report announced that Ascend Laboratories was recalling bottles of its Atorvastatin Calcium Tablet due to “failed dissolution specifications.”

However, as of October 10, the recall was declared a Class II, which is a situation “in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” per the FDA.

The recall affects tablets that were distributed nationwide, in 90-count, 500-count, and 1,000-count bottles. Bottles have Expiration Dates up to February 2027.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.