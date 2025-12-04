How to prevent your dog getting frostbite during the cold snap

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As winter’s chill descends, it brings unique risks for our animal companions, requiring pet owners to take proactive measures to keep them warm and safe. From understanding the perils of extreme temperatures to investing in weather-resistant gear and stocking emergency supplies, preparation is paramount.

"The best time to prepare for weather is before you have that weather," advises Dr. Michael Bailey, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

"The same thing you would do for children in your house, do for your pet." This includes recognizing the signs of hypothermia and frostbite, avoiding hazardous chemicals like antifreeze and de-icing salts, and mitigating the effects of snow, rain, wind, and ice.

The threat of freezing conditions extends beyond traditionally cold regions; many cities across the US can experience early morning temperatures severe enough to endanger smaller, older, or health-compromised pets.

"When you think of dogs, you think, well, they already have a fur coat, so they should be fine in the cold, but that isn’t necessarily true," explains Amy Hrin of the American Humane Society.

A pet’s vulnerability depends on its breed, size, age, and the specific temperature and wind chill.

Experts warn that dogs are susceptible to frostbite once temperatures drop below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (0 degrees Celsius), particularly if they are damp or wet, which leaves paws, ears, and tails especially exposed. While frostbite is rarely life-threatening, the subsequent onset of hypothermia can be fatal if left untreated.

Mild hypothermia can begin when a dog’s body temperature falls below 98 degrees fahrenheit (37°C), according to the American Animal Hospital Association. Symptoms may include delayed reflexes, an initial increase in heart rate or breathing followed by a slowing heart rate or shallow breath. Immediate veterinary care, including gradual rewarming, is recommended.

Beyond the cold itself, de-icing salts and chemicals pose a significant hazard, capable of burning, drying out, or irritating paw pads. Ingesting these substances, often from licking paws after a walk, can also lead to indigestion.

While pet-friendly sidewalk salts exist, owners cannot assume their neighbors or local authorities use them. The American Humane Society suggests protective booties, thorough paw cleaning after walks, and applying paw balms to counteract these risks.

Antifreeze presents another grave danger, whether encountered outdoors or in a garage. Even a minuscule amount can cause kidney failure and prove fatal, experts caution. Signs of poisoning include drooling, vomiting, seizures, and lethargy.

"The ethylene glycol in it is very dangerous," states Dr Paige Andersen, vice president of the American Animal Hospital Association Board of Directors. "One thing I don’t think owners realize is some of those are actually kind of sweet to the taste to dogs. It’s almost enticing to eat."

Despite the dangers, cold weather doesn't mean dogs must be confined indoors. Many active, high-energy breeds thrive on winter sports and activities. Skijoring, which combines cross-country skiing with dog mushing, sees one or two dogs pulling a person on skis.

Canicross involves dogs leading their owners on runs. For a more relaxed option, snowshoeing with a dog or maintaining regular walks and park visits are viable. These activities can be enjoyed safely, provided owners remain vigilant about freezing temperatures.

Proper coat maintenance is crucial, but shaving, trimming, or matted fur can compromise an animal’s ability to withstand cold, Dr Bailey notes. For days when it’s simply too cold, Ally Judkins, 38, from Hyde Park, Vermont, keeps her nine dogs and four cats entertained indoors with puzzles, snuffle mats, scent work, and indoor race tracks.

Judkins, who also runs a boarding and daycare facility, a dog rescue, and serves as an animal control officer, explains: "We have quite a few days in Vermont where between January and March it is below zero and the wind chill could make it feel like 40 below, so there’s not much outside time." Her dogs particularly enjoy toys stuffed with frozen yoghurt, peanut butter, blueberries, or dog food, which "keeps them busy for at least an hour." Experts also recommend indoor scavenger hunts, hide-and-seek, learning new tricks, and obedience training to mentally stimulate pets.

For very young or old dogs, those with shorter coats, or pets with chronic conditions like arthritis, regulating body temperature is a challenge, as Hrin points out. This is where accessories become invaluable. Dog shoes can prevent slipping, frostbite, puncture wounds from sharp ice or foreign objects, and fungal infections between toe pads. Paw wax and socks can also protect paw pads from dryness, irritation, or cracking. Soft, non-restrictive dog sweaters offer warmth, keep fur drier, reduce shedding, and protect healing or irritated skin. Dog jackets provide enhanced protection from the elements, being thicker and made from water-resistant or waterproof materials. Look for practical features such as reflective trim and built-in leash attachment holes. While not all dogs need clothing, toy and hairless breeds, and short dogs whose bellies touch the ground, can significantly benefit. Other protective gear includes rain caps for floppy-eared dogs to prevent ear infections, if the pet tolerates them. Introducing clothes and accessories gradually, ensuring a positive experience, is key.

These safety guidelines extend beyond dogs to other animals, including cats, birds, and livestock. For reptiles, a reliable heat source is critical, necessitating a backup in case of power outages or heater malfunctions, Dr Bailey advises. Pet birds are sensitive to fumes from fireplaces and generators, requiring adequate ventilation. All pets should be microchipped, as snow and ice can obscure familiar landmarks, making it harder for them to find their way home. Securing pets is vital to prevent encounters with dangers like thinly iced bodies of water or concealed holes and cliffs.

Hooved animals can suffer from dryness and cracking if standing in water for prolonged periods, so maintaining dry conditions is important. Elevating their standing ground with mulch can help keep their feet dry. The American Humane Society’s farm experts also recommend increasing feeding volume or frequency for livestock in cold weather, as they burn more calories, and using heating devices to keep water thawed. Finally, all pet owners should maintain an emergency kit containing food, water, and medication for their animals.