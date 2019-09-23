Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fresh Meat star Kimberley Nixon has said she experienced a flood of “dark thoughts” following the birth of her first child.

The 39-year-old actor, who is known for her role as Josie Jones in the Channel 4 comedy set in a fictional university, welcomed a son with her husband Cai Howells in 2020.

Nixon said she spent a long period “fighting” with her brain after she experienced intrusive thoughts that something awful would happen “accidentally”, “on purpose” or “against her will”.

The actor was eventually diagnosed with OCD. Research suggests women can be more likely to develop in the perinatal period as the sudden increase in responsibility can lead to “obsessional stress”.

Speaking on the Hidden 20% podcast, Nixon said: “My mind got flooded with the darkest thoughts you could think. It was kind of A Clockwork Orange in my mind, seeing the darkest things you could do.”

The actor, who also appeared in Angus, Thongs, and Perfect Snogging, said: “And then you bring in a baby and what if any of [the dark thoughts] happened to him?”

When asked what type of dark thoughts she meant, Nixon revealed many of her worries led to the conclusion that her baby could be harmed.

For example, she grew concerned that if she wrapped her son in a blanket, he would overheat and die. The actor grew similarly concerned about him sleeping, being fed, and other daily activities.

Nixon admitted she was worried she was a “secret serial killer” because of the intrusive thoughts. “Am I a malicious, awful person who wants to hurt children?” she thought.

In the years after the birth of her son, the Fresh Meat star opened up about her mental health struggles on social media, expressing anger that she’d “begged for help” but received none.

open image in gallery Kimberley Nixon as Josie Jones on ‘Fresh Meat’ ( Channel 4 )

“It wasn't baby blues; i was a severe post-natal mental health condition,” Nixon wrote alongside a picture of her crying.

A survey in the Nursing Times suggests that up to 11 per cent of mothers may suffer from post-natal obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Nixon reflected: “Two years later, I'm a different person. I've learned so much. I've come to understand so much but I’m still so angry that when I needed help, begged for help, it wasn’t there.”

“I was made to feel more isolated and ‘other’ than I already did,” she added. “That sent me in a downward spiral because it reinforced my thinking that I was beyond help.”

