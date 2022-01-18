Free cone day: How to get free ice cream at Dairy Queen today

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Today’s a special occasion at Dairy Queen: Free Cone Day.

Customers are encouraged to head to their local Dairy Queen to receive a free small vanilla cone. The freebie is being offered only on March 20, which is also the first day of spring.

“Whether you only have one cone a year, or if you have one cone every day of the year, make sure to stop at Dairy Queen® to get a free cone featuring our world-famous DQ soft serve,” the company said in a press release.

To get a free vanilla cone, you can check for a Dairy Queen spot closest to you on the company’s website. There’s also a limit of one free cone per customer.

This deal is being offered at all non-mall Dairy Queen locations, and it is not valid when making mobile or delivery orders.

“With no strings or stress attached, this day brings nothing but pure joy. Make it a family outing, grab your best bud, or take yourself out on a Free Cone Day outing — there’s no wrong way to celebrate,” the press release reads.

If customers opt to add a chocolate dip to their free vanilla cone for only $1, they will be supporting the non-profit organization Children Miracle Network Hospitals. After being founded 40 years ago, Children Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $9bn for 170 children’s hospitals around the U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 1940, Dairy Queen is known for its iconic soft-serve ice cream and Signature Blizzard treats, which feature an ice cream base combined with various sweets, like brownies, candies, or cookies.

Meanwhile, Ben & Jerry’s also has a Free Cone Day coming up. On April 8, Ben & Jerry’s stores all around the world will be giving away one free scoop of ice cream to each customer. The ice cream giveaway is taking place in shops from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Free Cone Day.