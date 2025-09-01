Made in Chelsea star announces sister’s death in emotional post

Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Lydia Spencer-Elliott
Monday 01 September 2025 04:26 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Jamie Laing discusses having tinnitus on Good Morning Britain

Former Made in Chelsea star Frankie Gaff has announced the death of her sister.

The 31-year-old, who starred in the Channel 4 reality show for five seasons from 2016 to 2018, said her sibling passed away in the early hours of the morning on Sunday (31 August).

Gaff, who dated radio host Jamie Laing during her time on the show, added that her family will miss her sister forever, but said they are trying to find comfort knowing she’s finally at peace.

“Hopefully she is bouncing around up there somewhere, doing what she loved most,” she wrote.

Gaff said her family will miss her sister’s “infectious, incredibly loud, laugh” and thanked friends and fans who had messaged to check in on her sibling prior to her death.

The tribute comes just months after Gaff revealed she’s expecting her second child with her fiancé Jamie Dickerson, who proposed to her on a family holiday in May this year.

Former 'Made in Chelsea' star Frankie Gaff has announced her sister has died
Former 'Made in Chelsea' star Frankie Gaff has announced her sister has died (Getty)

Dickerson and Gaff welcomed Theodore, three, in November 2021. It is unknown when the couple started dating, with Gaff opting to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

Gaff had a tumultuous relationship with Laing during her time on Made in Chelsea, with both accused of infidelity during the show on numerous occasions by their co-stars.

After their romance came to an end in 2017, Gaff briefly dated other Made in Chelsea cast members, including James Taylor and Harry Baron, before exiting the programme in 2018.

Gaff and Jamie Laing on 'Made in Chelsea'
Gaff and Jamie Laing on 'Made in Chelsea' (Channel 4)

Gaff has predominantly remained away from the mainstream spotlight since leaving Made in Chelsea seven years ago and mostly shares parenting content to her popular social media accounts.

Following her engagement, the content creator shared a rare photo with venture capitalist Dickerson and son Theo, writing: “The biggest surprise on our holiday.”

Laing, who is currently expecting his first child with his wife Sophie Habboo, remained on Made in Chelsea until 2021. He now co-hosts Radio One’s “Going Home” slot with Habboo.

