The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge has admitted she hated being pregnant due to suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum – an intense form of morning sickness that can leave women bed bound.

The 36-year-old shares two sons, Parker, 11, and Carter, nine, with her husband and former Chelsea football player Wayne Bridge, who she married in July 2014.

Bridge revealed she has no plans to welcome another child in the near future, but doesn’t want Wayne to have a vasectomy in case their marriage ends and he wants to start a family with someone else.

Speaking to The Sun, Bridge said of pregnancy: “I was always sick and I put on loads of weight, it just wasn’t for me. I just didn’t feel like myself. For me, it was like a means to an end — I got a lovely baby at the end of it. So the thought of doing it a third time…”

Bridge experienced severe nausea due to hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that has also affected the Duchess of Cambridge in the past.

Sufferers can get weaker over time as they struggle to digest food and hold down fluids. According to the NHS, some women report being sick up to 50 times a day.

“It’s constant sickness,” the singer recalled. “You feel that you’re supposed to be giving your baby all these nutrients but you literally can’t eat. I already had a two-year-old at the time, so I felt like I was an awful parent. I couldn’t bear the smell of another human – it would make me sick.”

Frankie Bridge has revealed she hated being pregnant with her two sons due to illness ( PA Wire )

After Carter arrived in 2015, the couple decided they would take an indefinite break from trying for any further children. Wayne told Bridge he’d rather welcome a third child “sooner rather than later”, but the singer said she was “just ready to get my body back and get my life back… the gap just grew too big”.

Bridge explained: “It’s a big thing to start all over again. It wasn’t until I figured out the timing – I figured out that the child would be starting primary school the same year that Parker would be starting secondary school.

“I was just like, ‘No.’ Meanwhile, Wayne was just thinking about the nappies, the financial burden of another child.”

Anti-sickness drugs, vitamins B6 and B12, and steroids can all be used to treat hyperemesis gravidarum. The NHS says that the sooner treatment is started, the more likely it is to get it under control. For those who are severely dehydrated, intravenous fluids can be administered.

Some women also report having a heightened sense of smell, excessive saliva production, headaches, pressure sores from bed rest, and urinary incontinence from the condition.