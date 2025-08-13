Formula 1 champion Jackie Stewart built care home to look after wife with dementia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula 1 champion Jackie Stewart has opened up about caring for his wife Helen who has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The 86-year-old sportsman, who won three F1 championships and 27 Grand Prix victories throughout his career, has been married to his childhood sweetheart for more than 60 years.

Helen, now 84, was diagnosed with the degenerative brain condition in 2014 and, rather than place his wife in a care home, Stewart built accommodation next to their home so he could look after her himself.

“A few years ago I built a specially adapted apartment next to our house where she can be looked after by specialists,” he told The Times. “I’m fortunate I could afford that – I didn’t want her going into a home.”

Stewart, who runs the charity Race Against Dementia with his son Mark, said he was shocked by what he saw when he visited numerous care homes after setting up the organisation in 2016.

“Sometimes I came out in tears,” he said of his visits to the care facilities. “It’s a terrible illness and there’s no cure. My charity wants to change that so I’ve invested millions in research.”

It comes after a damning study revealed last month that dementia patients are being forced to wait two years for a diagnosis due to what a report from charity Care England described as a "government failure”.

open image in gallery Jackie Stewart and wife Helen in 2015 ( PA )

Although there is currently no cure for dementia, early diagnosis can improve a patient's life in a number of ways, including allowing access to treatments available on the NHS that can help manage symptoms.

These include medications such as Donepezil, rivastigmine, memantine and galantamine, cognitive stimulation therapy, cognitive rehabilitation and reminiscence work.

Back in April, Stewart told the BBC his wife’s condition, which impacts communication and behaviour, inspired him to fund a new blood test trial by the University of Cambridge, which hopes to detect signs of FTD decades before it develops.

open image in gallery Stewart and his wife Helen in 2001 ( PA )

Stewart said the behaviour and language changes he’d witnessed in his wife since her diagnosis in 2014 were “horrendous”. She “often” hits him and her care workers and uses language she’s “never ever said” in her life.

“Just the other day it was time for dinner, she's getting up and I'm sitting close by, and she says, ‘Where's Jackie?’” he said. “That's the first time that's happened and that's only a few weeks ago.”

The F1 legend said the incident made a “bad feeling” come over him, adding Helen’s mind is now in a “new world”.