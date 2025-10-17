Ford recalls 625,000 vehicles over two issues that can lead to crashes and injuries
The company issued the recalls after a series of customer complaints
Ford has recalled more than 625,000 vehicles in the US over rearview camera and seatbelt issues that could lead to crashes and injuries.
Owners are being warned to visit a dealership if they own the popular models affected by the recalls.
A total of 332,778 Ford Mustangs have been recalled over a problem with the vehicles’ seatbelts, which may not properly restrain an occupant in the event of a crash. Owners have been told to bring their cars to a dealership so workers can check the seatbelt parts and replace any if needed.
Ford may also remove carpet sections that touch the cables, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
The second recall involves certain 2020-2022 F-250 SD, F-350 SD, and F-450 SD vehicles.
The trucks’ backup cameras may not display images properly in certain lighting conditions, the company warned.
Ford reviewed customer complaints and warranty information as it investigated the issue. As of Sept. 20, Ford was aware of 10 reported issues with its super duty trucks, with the first occurring on Jan. 20, 2022.
Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.
The automaker's dealers will update the image processing module software of the impacted vehicles for free.
Interim letters are expected to be sent to people who own the vehicles on Oct. 20. Additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available, which is anticipated for March 2026.
Vehicle owners may call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Individuals may also contact the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.