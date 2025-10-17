Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Ford recalls 625,000 vehicles over two issues that can lead to crashes and injuries

The company issued the recalls after a series of customer complaints

Michelle Chapman
Friday 17 October 2025 10:56 EDT
Ford production may be hurt by New York aluminum plant fire

Ford has recalled more than 625,000 vehicles in the US over rearview camera and seatbelt issues that could lead to crashes and injuries.

Owners are being warned to visit a dealership if they own the popular models affected by the recalls.

A total of 332,778 Ford Mustangs have been recalled over a problem with the vehicles’ seatbelts, which may not properly restrain an occupant in the event of a crash. Owners have been told to bring their cars to a dealership so workers can check the seatbelt parts and replace any if needed.

Ford may also remove carpet sections that touch the cables, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The second recall involves certain 2020-2022 F-250 SD, F-350 SD, and F-450 SD vehicles.

Ford has recalled more than 625,000 vehicles in the US over rearview camera and seatbelt issues
Ford has recalled more than 625,000 vehicles in the US over rearview camera and seatbelt issues (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

The trucks’ backup cameras may not display images properly in certain lighting conditions, the company warned.

Ford reviewed customer complaints and warranty information as it investigated the issue. As of Sept. 20, Ford was aware of 10 reported issues with its super duty trucks, with the first occurring on Jan. 20, 2022.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

The automaker's dealers will update the image processing module software of the impacted vehicles for free.

Interim letters are expected to be sent to people who own the vehicles on Oct. 20. Additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available, which is anticipated for March 2026.

Vehicle owners may call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Individuals may also contact the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in