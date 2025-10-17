Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ford has recalled more than 625,000 vehicles in the US over rearview camera and seatbelt issues that could lead to crashes and injuries.

Owners are being warned to visit a dealership if they own the popular models affected by the recalls.

A total of 332,778 Ford Mustangs have been recalled over a problem with the vehicles’ seatbelts, which may not properly restrain an occupant in the event of a crash. Owners have been told to bring their cars to a dealership so workers can check the seatbelt parts and replace any if needed.

Ford may also remove carpet sections that touch the cables, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The second recall involves certain 2020-2022 F-250 SD, F-350 SD, and F-450 SD vehicles.

Ford has recalled more than 625,000 vehicles in the US over rearview camera and seatbelt issues ( AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File )

The trucks’ backup cameras may not display images properly in certain lighting conditions, the company warned.

Ford reviewed customer complaints and warranty information as it investigated the issue. As of Sept. 20, Ford was aware of 10 reported issues with its super duty trucks, with the first occurring on Jan. 20, 2022.

Ford is not aware of any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.

The automaker's dealers will update the image processing module software of the impacted vehicles for free.

Interim letters are expected to be sent to people who own the vehicles on Oct. 20. Additional letters will be sent once the final remedy is available, which is anticipated for March 2026.

Vehicle owners may call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Individuals may also contact the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov.