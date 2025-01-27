Wingstop to open wave of new UK sites – here’s where

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wingstop, the rapidly expanding chicken chain favourite, has announced ambitious plans to open at least 20 new UK locations this year, creating hundreds of jobs.

The announcement comes just a month after the chain’s UK operations were acquired for over £400 million by a US private equity firm, signalling significant investment and confidence in the brand’s future.

This move underscores the booming popularity of chicken chains in the UK.

Wingstop’s expansion coincides with similar growth from competitors like Popeyes, alongside the arrival of new players such as Dave’s Hot Chicken and Chick-fil-A, intensifying competition in the market.

Currently, Wingstop operates 57 sites across the UK, employing over 2,500 people. This latest expansion demonstrates the company’s commitment to continued growth within the UK’s competitive fast-food landscape.

Wingstop UK said that at least 10 new locations will open in the first half of the year.

These will include dine-in restaurants in Swansea, Newcastle, Lakeside shopping centre in Essex, Streatham in south London and Cardigan Fields in Leeds.

The brand will also open a further delivery kitchen in Brighton.

The business opened 18 new locations last year, including its largest site, at Westfield Stratford in east London.

Chris Sherriff, chief executive at Wingstop UK, said: “2024 has been a landmark year for Wingstop UK, marked by record site openings, a new flagship location and industry accolades.

open image in gallery A dish of eight boneless wings from Wingstop, the top trending dish ordered across the UK via Deliveroo in 2024. (Deliveroo/PA)

“This year we are poised for even greater growth, with plans to expand into new regions and create hundreds of jobs.

“Thank you to the brilliant work of all our employees, who drive us to keep growing, whilst providing a personalised and authentic experience to wing-lovers up and down the country.

“There is huge momentum and we can’t wait to bring our flavours to more areas across the UK.”

Last month, US private equity firm Sixth Street struck a deal to buy a majority stake in Wingstop UK’s master franchisee, Lemon Pepper Holdings. It is understood the deal valued the business at more than £400 million.

open image in gallery Wingstop opens its 50th UK store on Monday in Bolton (Wingstop/PA)

Sixth Street, which is an investor in the 2,000-strong US-based Wingstop Inc business, said it plans to help the business grow further in the UK.

In November last year Deliveroo revealed the UK’s top dishes from across the UK with wings, pizza, wine and salads making the list.

The most popular UK food delivery was the dish of eight boneless wings from Wingstop, the same dish was also the second most popular order via Deliveroo worldwide this year, according to the platform’s annual 100 Report detailing the top trending orders across its 10 markets worldwide.

The second and third most popular delivery orders made by UK customers were both Caesar salads – SP Caesar from The Salad Project and Seiz’a Caesar with Blackened Chicken from atis, both in London, while the fourth top trending delivery was a simple whole cucumber from Waitrose.

Wingstop’s wings and the salads from The Salad Project and atis also took second, eighth and 10th place respectively on the overall top trending international list.