White Claw launches new product just in time for summer

White Claw is releasing a new kind of canned cocktails, creating the perfect beverage to coincide with your summer plans.

The leading hard seltzer brand has released the premium malt beverages, which are called “ClawTails,” in four new flavors.

“ClawTails by White Claw - It’s not a cocktail. It’s not a seltzer. It’s a CLAWTAIL!” White Claw wrote on Instagram to announce the new alcoholic beverages. “Hosting? Handled. Vibes? Locked. Flavors? Reimagined and juicy. Available now.”

The ClawTails’ fruity flavors, including Strawberry Cosmo, which is “a vibrant, fruit-forward twist on the stylish cosmopolitan flavor,” according to a press release from White Claw.

ClawTails also come in Mango Margarita, “a juicy, tropical take on the iconic margarita flavor,” and Blackberry Mojito, which is “a smooth and refreshing flavor with a blend of mint and dark berry notes.”

In addition, ClawTails launched a Tropical Mai Tai, which is a “lush and island-inspired with layers of citrus flavors.”

open image in gallery White Claw has released the new canned cocktails in four flavors ( Getty Images for NYCWFF )

“White Claw has always been at the forefront of the ready-to-drink category by bringing drinkers more of the flavors they love in convenient and delicious varieties,” Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing at Mark Anthony Brands Inc., which owns White Claw, said in a statement. “ClawTails is an entirely new way to enjoy every social gathering with a line of drinks that offers a fun and refreshing twist on the classics.”

You can buy a 12-ounce can of any of the ClawTails at your local grocery store. The Strawberry Cosmo and the Mango Margarita flavors are also available in 19-ounce cans. Plus, there is a ClawTails Variety pack, which includes three 12-ounce cans of each of the four flavors.

In the comments of White Claw’s Instagram post announcing ClawTails, many people said they were already big fans of the new beverage. Others expressed how excited they were to try the drink this summer.

“This one is soooooo good. I literally have had it like 4 times this week already lol these are my favorite!!” one person wrote.

“Drink of the summer!!!!!” another wrote, while a third person agreed: “New summer drink: unlocked.”

open image in gallery Fans are declaring ClawTails are the ‘drink of the summer’ ( White Claw )

A fourth person called the drink: “Game changer!”

White Claw is known for its classic hard seltzers, which come in a range of fruity flavors like tangerine, black cherry, mango, peach, and watermelon. The brand also shares “Spirits,” which are cans of premium vodka and soda that come in sweet flavors like guava, cranberry, lemon, and wild cherry. In addition, White Claw sells cans of hard lemonade and tequila cocktails and its own brand of vodka.