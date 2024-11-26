Tortilla strips recalled in 22 states over potential contamination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A popular salad topper has been recalled.

Sugar Foods announced they would be recalling their 3.5-ounce bags of Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style due to a contamination of undeclared wheat allergen.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement on November 22 stating that the affected pouches have a UPC of 7 87359 17504 6 and a best-by date of June 20, 2025. “People who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product,” the release read.

A few days prior to the recall, Sugar Foods was contacted about the product, explaining that their bag of tortilla strips contained crispy onions instead of the tortilla strips. The FDA release said the onions contain wheat, which is not listed as an ingredient on the bag.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming the product.

The recalled Tortilla Strips were distributed between September 30, 2024, and November 11, 2024, and shipped to distribution centers in 22 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

The FDA has recommended that anyone who has purchased these specific pouches either return them to stores to receive a full refund or throw them away.

This latest food recall comes one week after a recall of fresh carrots that caused an E. coli outbreak. One person died and dozens were taken ill as a result of the outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the infections were linked to carrots sold by Grimmway Farms in California. While the carrots are no longer sold in stores, they may still be in households and should be thrown away if found.

The recalled whole carrots had best-if-used-by dates ranging from August 14 through October 23. The recalled baby carrots had dates from September 11 through November 12.

The carrots were sold at various grocery stores across 18 states, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe’s.

E. coli bacteria are normally located in the intestines of both humans and animals, with most strains either being harmless or causing a brief period of diarrhea, according to the Mayo Clinic. A few strains are capable of producing more extreme symptoms such as stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting.

The most common ways to contract E coli bacteria are through eating contaminated food, like ground beef or unpasteurized milk; drinking contaminated water, such as from a lake; or through personal contact with other infected individuals.