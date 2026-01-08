Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Red Bull has surged past Coca-Cola to become the most popular drink in Tesco’s ubiquitous meal deal, the UK’s largest supermarket has revealed.

According to Tesco’s annual Clubcard Unpacked report, the energy drink has claimed the top beverage spot for the first time. This comes as the Chicken Club Sandwich continues its reign as the nation’s favourite main, and the Protein Egg Pot secures its position as the preferred snack for a second consecutive year.

However, the report also uncovers notable regional variations in customer choices across the country. In Scotland, Wales, and the North West of England, the Just Ham Sandwich proved to be the top pick for Clubcard members. Shoppers in Yorkshire and Humber, by contrast, favoured the Smoked Ham and Mature Cheddar sub.

Snack preferences also diverged significantly. While the Egg Protein Pot remained the overall favourite, both the East of England and the South West showed a clear preference for Hula Hoops BBQ Beef Big Hoops. Further regional distinctions saw Scotland opting for a McCoy’s Salt & Vinegar Grab Bag, and Wales choosing the McCoy’s Grilled Steak Grab Bag.

open image in gallery The Tesco lunch meal deal (Alamy/PA)

And while Red Bull was the most popular meal deal drink in most regions, Coca-Cola held on to the top spot in Scotland, Wales and the Isle of Man, with Pepsi Max the first choice in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, London is the only place in the UK where the banana is the most popular product bought by Clubcard members.

In every other region in the UK, milk was the most commonly bought item.

Tesco Group membership and loyalty director Shama Wilson said: “2025 has been a landmark year for Clubcard as we celebrated its 30th anniversary with the 24 million UK households who have a Clubcard membership.

“From Londoners who can’t get enough bananas to our Welsh customers who love a packet of McCoy’s Grilled Steak crisps, this year’s Clubcard Unpacked shines a light on the trends and in-vogue flavours across the UK.”