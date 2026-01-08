Coke loses top spot as Tesco meal deal drink of choice – but egg pot remains favourite
The meal deal favourites have been revealed by region
Red Bull has surged past Coca-Cola to become the most popular drink in Tesco’s ubiquitous meal deal, the UK’s largest supermarket has revealed.
According to Tesco’s annual Clubcard Unpacked report, the energy drink has claimed the top beverage spot for the first time. This comes as the Chicken Club Sandwich continues its reign as the nation’s favourite main, and the Protein Egg Pot secures its position as the preferred snack for a second consecutive year.
However, the report also uncovers notable regional variations in customer choices across the country. In Scotland, Wales, and the North West of England, the Just Ham Sandwich proved to be the top pick for Clubcard members. Shoppers in Yorkshire and Humber, by contrast, favoured the Smoked Ham and Mature Cheddar sub.
Snack preferences also diverged significantly. While the Egg Protein Pot remained the overall favourite, both the East of England and the South West showed a clear preference for Hula Hoops BBQ Beef Big Hoops. Further regional distinctions saw Scotland opting for a McCoy’s Salt & Vinegar Grab Bag, and Wales choosing the McCoy’s Grilled Steak Grab Bag.
And while Red Bull was the most popular meal deal drink in most regions, Coca-Cola held on to the top spot in Scotland, Wales and the Isle of Man, with Pepsi Max the first choice in Northern Ireland.
Meanwhile, London is the only place in the UK where the banana is the most popular product bought by Clubcard members.
In every other region in the UK, milk was the most commonly bought item.
Tesco Group membership and loyalty director Shama Wilson said: “2025 has been a landmark year for Clubcard as we celebrated its 30th anniversary with the 24 million UK households who have a Clubcard membership.
“From Londoners who can’t get enough bananas to our Welsh customers who love a packet of McCoy’s Grilled Steak crisps, this year’s Clubcard Unpacked shines a light on the trends and in-vogue flavours across the UK.”
