Chef Sonali Shah on the dish that is a staple at every dinner party

Sonali Shah studied economics and politics at university before accepting a job in the city, but quickly realised it wasn’t for her.

What had always played a significant role in her life was cooking and sharing food, but she never imagined she could transform that passion into a career.

“Growing up, my mum was always trying to experiment with food and we had so many cookbooks in the house and recipe cards from supermarkets,” Shah said.

“So, I was always surrounded by it, but I never really thought I could make a career of it.”

Shah said she ended up “going to catering college and doing a whole career change into food, which was quite daunting, but I’ve always loved food”.

“So many people have passions that they could definitely turn into a new career.

“I know it’s scary when you’ve sort of built up years of a career, but I think if you have the chance you should just go for it.

open image in gallery Chef Sonali Shah on her career change and how her love of travel inspired her cookbook ( Jeff Moore/PA Wire )

“Have you got friends in any of these jobs or any of these worlds? If you’re able to, maybe intern or do some work experience to get a bit of an insight into a different world that you are keen to explore.”

Since taking this leap of faith, Shah is now a trained chef, food stylist and recipe writer who has been able to travel the world, work alongside top food stylists and chefs, and even cook for A-listers on movie sets.

How to make crunchy chicken Caesar dip Sonali Shah Ingredients: Serves 4–6 For the dip: 8tbsps mayonnaise, 4 anchovies, chopped, 2 garlic cloves, crushed or finely chopped, 2tbsps lemon juice, 200g shredded cooked chicken, 2 celery sticks, finely chopped, 2tbsps capers, roughly chopped, 4tbsps ready-made crispy fried onions, 50g cooked crispy bacon rashers, roughly chopped, Handful of chives, chopped, Salt and black pepper For the croutons: 1 slice of sourdough bread, torn into small bite-sized chunks, 2tbsps olive oil Method: 1. First make the croutons. Line a baking sheet with nonstick baking paper. Add the torn bread and drizzle over the olive oil, tossing to coat. Bake in a preheated oven, 200°C/180°C fan (400°F), Gas Mark 6, for eight to 10 minutes, or until crispy, stirring the croutons halfway through. Set aside to cool. 2. Combine the mayonnaise, anchovies and garlic in a bowl, then stir in half the lemon juice. Once combined, add the chicken, celery and capers. Stir and taste for seasoning, adding a good grind of black pepper and more lemon juice if needed. 3. Just before serving, stir through the croutons and top the dip with the crispy fried onions, crispy bacon and chives. Dipping suggestion: Little gem lettuce cups

“My first job out of college was cooking for actors on movie sets. I walked in for my interview and Ben Affleck walked passed me and I was just like, ‘what are we shooting?’ It turned out it was like a big Warner Bros movie, which was quite terrifying, but fun,” recollects Shah.

“I’ve done lots of supper clubs, dinner parties and food festivals and have met quite a lot of chefs and have cooked for some quite interesting people. I love how I’ve been able to do all these different things, because I think it’s really shaped my work now.”

These experiences and her love of travelling have inspired her very first cookbook Dip In: 80 Delicious Dip Recipes For Entertaining, Snacking & Beyond.

open image in gallery Sonali Shah’s courgette mutabal ( Cara Cormack/PA )

“Whenever I go to new places, I’m all about researching and trying the local foods, and I will drag everyone with me to these restaurants,” shares Shah.

“I always make notes of things I’ve eaten or flavour combinations, because I just think, oh, one day, this will come in handy.

“For this book, it was amazing, because I could think back to recipes that I had in Mexico, India, Southeast Asia and Turkey and all these places.”

She particularly enjoys the social aspect that eating dips facilitates.

How to make courgette mutabal Sonali Shah Ingredients: Serves 4 6 courgettes, 2 garlic cloves, crushed or finely chopped, 2tsps sumac, 2tbsps tahini, ½tsp dried mint, 2tbsps extra virgin olive oil, 1tsp za’atar, Salt Method: 1. Line a baking sheet with tin foil. Arrange the courgettes on the baking sheet and place under a preheated hot grill for 20–30 minutes or until blackened all over, turning when required. Set aside to cool slightly. 2. Once the courgettes have cooled, halve them length ways, then scoop out the flesh on to a chopping board. Roughly chop the flesh, then add to a mixing bowl (discarding any liquid) along with the garlic, sumac, tahini, mint, one tablespoon of the olive oil and a generous pinch of salt. 3. Serve the courgette mutabal topped with the remaining olive oil and the za’atar. Dipping suggestion: Flatbreads

“Whether you’ve got people around, or you’ve got a picnic or you’re going to the pub, it’s just an easy way to make something that everyone can enjoy together,” says Shah.

“When you have quite a few people around, it’s sort of easier to eat something like a dip, so you can actually chat with people rather than sitting down. It makes it less formal, and people feel a bit more relaxed.”

The food stylist was keen to make sure all the dip recipes in this book were flexible to suit all palates and dietary requirements.

open image in gallery Sonali Shah’s coconut strawberry rose dip ( Cara Cormack/PA )

“That’s something quite important to me, because I’ve got quite a lot of friends and family who are vegetarian,” says Shah. “Often I’ll make dips but swap out the meat for a veg alternative without losing the flavour.”

For Shah, it’s hard to pick a favourite cuisine, but she is particularly drawn to bright, “punchy” flavours.

“My cravings are so mood-dependent,” shares Shah. “Sometimes I’m just craving something really spicy so want really spicy Thai food. Or if I want something comforting, so maybe I’ll just want a big lasagne, or go to my local Italian restaurant.

“I do find myself kind of attracted to bright flavours. So, whether it’s spice or sour, or something quite punchy. I think that’s where my cravings tend to go.”

How to make coconut, strawberry and rose dip Sonali Shah Ingredients: Serves 2 150 g strawberries, hulled, 2tbsp rose syrup, 200 ml coconut milk, chilled in the refrigerator overnight, Handful of finely chopped pistachios, to decorate Method: 1. Arrange the strawberries in a small baking dish and drizzle over the rose syrup. Bake in a preheated oven, 200°C/180°C fan (400°F), Gas Mark 6, for eight to 10 minutes, or until the strawberries have softened but still hold their shape. Set aside to cool. 2. Meanwhile, add the coconut milk to a stand mixer and whip until soft peaks form. Alternatively, you can use an electric hand whisk. 3. Serve the whipped coconut dip topped with the strawberries, drizzling over any extra rose syrup from the dish. Top with finely chopped pistachios. Dipping suggestion: Cinnamon toast

When it comes to new jobs or cooking, the food stylist encourages people to never stop learning.

“Try and learn something online or read a book or listen to a podcast and always try to pick up new things, where you can,” recommends Shah. “I mean, I am learning new things all the time on TikTok, for example, cool new things to do with a potato.

“I know a lot of people hate on the sort of social media influencer rise, but I think there are some fantastic people out there working really hard and I think everyone can learn from each other. There’s space for everyone.”

open image in gallery Dip In: 80 Delicious Dip Recipes For Entertaining, Snacking & Beyond by Sonali Shah ( Photography: Cara Cormack )

Dip In: 80 Delicious Dip Recipes For Entertaining, Snacking & Beyond by Sonali Shah is published by Hamlyn, priced £16.99. Photography: Cara Cormack. Available now