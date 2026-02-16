YouTuber-led chicken chain to open even more new restaurants in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

YouTube collective The Sidemen are set to significantly expand their fried chicken venture, Sides, with plans to open 15 new restaurants this year.

The brand, which has seen "incredible momentum," intends to deepen its presence across the UK while also targeting new international markets.

Launched in 2021 through a partnership with Scottish food franchise specialist Hero Brands, Sides has rapidly grown.

It currently operates five UK outlets in Essex, Manchester, London, Kent, and Birmingham, alongside its inaugural international site established in Singapore last year. The ambitious expansion strategy aims for swift growth, particularly a substantial increase in its UK footprint.

The YouTube collective consists of Olajide ‘JJ’ Olatunji (KSI), Harry Lewis (Wroetoshaw), Simon Minter (Miniminter), Vik Barn (Vikkstar123), Josh Bradley (Zerkaa), Ethan Payne (Behzinga) and Tobi Brown (TBJZL), and has 22 million subscribers.

The hot chicken specialist said it is planning to open new restaurants across Scotland, as well as in Cardiff and Liverpool.

Sides also revealed plans to grow further in Asia and the Middle East with new openings in India, Malaysia, Singapore and the UAE.

It is among a raft of chicken brands seeking to expand across the UK, with the likes of Popeyes, Wingstop and Dave’s Hot Chicken all recently laying out plans for further openings.

open image in gallery Sides specialises in hot fried chicken and currently has five UK restaurants (Sides/PA)

Aaron Moore-Saxton, managing director at Sides, said: “This is all about doubling down on growth for Sides during 2026.

“We’re seeing incredible momentum in the UK and rising demand internationally, and that gives us real confidence in the next phase of our journey as we open new sites in Glasgow, Wales and Liverpool.

“Our expansion into India, Malaysia and the UAE is a further evolution for the brand, while our continued investment in the UK remains central to our strategy.”

In a joint statement, the Sidemen said: “We are seriously hyped to take this next step and bring even more people into our Sides journey.

“For us, it’s always been about bold flavours and great food, good energy and sharing moments that go way beyond and this is honestly just the start. We can’t wait to take you all along for what’s next.”