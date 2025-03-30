Why Scottish pubs are about to get a better beer selection
Further measures will be added in June
Scots could see a greater selection of beers at their local pub after new measures for the industry came into force on Monday, the Scottish Government has said.
The Scottish Pubs Code enables tied pub tenants to stock a wider range of beer beyond those supplied by the business which owns the pub.
Ministers say the change will give pub tenants greater rights and protection, while supporting local breweries.
Pub-owning businesses will also have to provide prospective tenants with more information on things like business costs.
An independent Scottish Pubs Code Adjudicator has also been announced to oversee the measures and rule over any disputes between tenants and landlords.
Further measures will be added in June, including allowing tenants to request different leases that ministers say will give them greater responsibility and flexibility in running their businesses.
The new rules had faced some pushback from the sector, with three pub-owning firms – Greene King, Punch Taverns and Hawthorn Leisure Limited – having attempted to seek a judicial review.
Employment minister Tom Arthur said: “This is a good deal for Scotland’s hospitality sector. We are rebalancing the relationship between pub tenants and pub-owning businesses, making it easier to do business and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs in the tied pub sector.
“And it is a boost for customers who could now find a much fuller array of local draught beers in their favourite pubs.
“I will continue to engage with the sector to ensure that the Code places the interests of both tenants and landlords at its heart.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments