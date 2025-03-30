Why Scottish pubs are about to get a better beer selection

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scots could see a greater selection of beers at their local pub after new measures for the industry came into force on Monday, the Scottish Government has said.

The Scottish Pubs Code enables tied pub tenants to stock a wider range of beer beyond those supplied by the business which owns the pub.

Ministers say the change will give pub tenants greater rights and protection, while supporting local breweries.

Pub-owning businesses will also have to provide prospective tenants with more information on things like business costs.

An independent Scottish Pubs Code Adjudicator has also been announced to oversee the measures and rule over any disputes between tenants and landlords.

open image in gallery A bar tender pouring a beer ( Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire )

Further measures will be added in June, including allowing tenants to request different leases that ministers say will give them greater responsibility and flexibility in running their businesses.

The new rules had faced some pushback from the sector, with three pub-owning firms – Greene King, Punch Taverns and Hawthorn Leisure Limited – having attempted to seek a judicial review.

Employment minister Tom Arthur said: “This is a good deal for Scotland’s hospitality sector. We are rebalancing the relationship between pub tenants and pub-owning businesses, making it easier to do business and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs in the tied pub sector.

“And it is a boost for customers who could now find a much fuller array of local draught beers in their favourite pubs.

“I will continue to engage with the sector to ensure that the Code places the interests of both tenants and landlords at its heart.”