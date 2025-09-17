How to make sauerkraut, the delicious alternative accompaniment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Traditionally sauerkraut is fermented slowly at lowish temperatures – two to four weeks at around 15–20°C – to give enough time for the sourness to properly develop,” explains scientist and gut health expert Tim Spector, whose new book is called Ferment.

“With a pH of 3.5, sauerkraut is around seven times more sour than kimchi, its spicier cousin.

Red cabbage takes longer to ferment than white cabbage, and both work faster if you add another vegetable (like a small carrot or two) that contains a range of accessible sugars for the microbes.”

Ingredients:

(Makes 1 large jar)

1 white or red cabbage

1–2 carrots (optional)

1tbsp caraway seeds (or juniper berries)

Sea salt

Method:

1. Trim the base of the cabbage and peel away the outer leaves; set these aside for use later. Cut the cabbage into quarters and use a mandoline, food processor, coarse grater or sharp knife to finely shred the cabbage and carrot (if using).

2. Tip the cabbage into a large bowl, add the caraway seeds and make a note of the total weight. Add 2 per cent salt of this total weight, so if the total weight is 600g, you will need 12g salt.

3. Using your hands, massage the salt really well into the shredded cabbage for a couple of minutes until it starts to soften. Cover the bowl with a clean cloth or plate and set aside for at least 30 minutes and up to three hours until the cabbage is very soft and has released water.

4. Scoop the cabbage and any resulting liquid into a clean one-to-two-litre jar and really pack it down hard so that the shredded cabbage is submerged under the briny liquid and you have a clear 5cm gap between the cabbage and the top of the jar. Cover the top of the cabbage with the reserved outer leaves and place a weight on top. Close the lid but leave it slightly loose – if the jar is sealed tight it runs the risk of exploding!

5. Place the jar on a plate in a dark cool cupboard out of direct sunlight and leave for two to three days for fermentation to start. Burp the jar daily to release any collected gas. After seven days the sauerkraut should be fermenting nicely so it can now be stored in the fridge. Use within one to two months, depending on how soft you like it.

Ferment: The Life-Changing Power of Microbes by Tim Spector is published in hardback by Jonathan Cape, priced £25. Available now.