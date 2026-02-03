Michelin restaurant has hygiene rating slashed after ‘foul’ discovery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A popular restaurant, celebrated in the Michelin Guide, has had its hygiene rating slashed after an inspector uncovered a series of concerning issues.

They included flies, a bucket of “foul-smelling” fish, and risks of contamination.

The Royal Native Oyster Stores, operated by the Whitstable Oyster Company in Whitstable, has for years been a member of the prestigious guide and is credited with playing a key role in the town's revival.

However, the seafront establishment has now plummeted from a five-star food hygiene score to just two following a recent visit by Canterbury City Council (CCC).

An environmental health inspector from the council downgraded the popular eatery after highlighting several critical problems within its kitchen.

The council inspector visited the restaurant in September, writing in their report that they found “a foul-smelling bucket containing discarded portions of fish”.

open image in gallery The bucket of discarded fish in the yard at Royal Native Oyster Stores ( Cover Images )

It was also alleged that chefs in the restaurant did not have any formal food safety training, and the level of cleanliness was criticised multiple times.

The inspector noted: “A foul-smelling open bucket was noted to be stored directly outside the premises in the external yard containing discarded portions of fish.

“As discussed at the time of inspection, this is not appropriate storage for food waste and will significantly increase the risk of pest activity within the yard area.

“You must ensure food waste is disposed of appropriately.

“At the time of inspection, I was unable to see any evidence of formal food safety training amongst the chefs.”

open image in gallery The potato chipping room at the Royal Native Oyster Stores needed deep cleaning. ( Cover Images )

A number of flies were spotted in the wash-up area, seen landing on various worktops in the area and food contact equipment at the time of inspection.

The potato chipping room needed to be deep-cleaned after dirt and food debris were found on the floor.

There was similar dirt inside cutlery trays, on fans blowing air into the kitchen and on the bottom of a freezer.

It was found the crushed ice machine was in a significantly poor state of cleanliness, and the lid was in a state of “significant disrepair, presenting a risk of contamination”.

The spade used to remove ice from the machine, and the scoop used for putting ice in drinks, were in a poor state of cleanliness and were not stored in a way that prevents contamination.

open image in gallery Food debris was found in multiple areas of the kitchen ( Cover Images )

“More detailed cleaning is required throughout the kitchen,” said the inspector.

“A buildup of dirt, grease and food debris was noted behind, underneath and inside equipment.

“A thorough deep clean is required throughout, paying particular attention to the flooring underneath and behind the fryers, the inside of the plate cabinet and the underside of the handle, [and] fridge and freezer door seals.”

Multiple parts of the building had missing ceilings, including a small area of the potato chipping room and a large section of the roof in the prep room.

Various damage was noted to the walls in the dry store room and on the wall leading from the kitchen to the prep area.

The floor within the main kitchen was damaged, and bare concrete was exposed in the kitchen and underneath the fryers, making “cleaning more difficult due to its porous nature”.